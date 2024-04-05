The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 76-year-old woman with dementia last seen Friday morning near Windsor.

Donnita Hall was last seen at 11:50 a.m. walking near Old Redwood Highway and Fulton Road, according to the office in a Nixle alert.

Hall is white, 5’6“ tall, with long gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, black pants and possibly with her small black and white dog.

The Sheriff’s Office urged anyone who has seen her or has any information about her whereabouts to call Sheriff’s Office dispatchers at 707-565-2121.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter,) @alana_minkler.