Sheriff’s Office admits K-9 bit man who was not involved in a Cotati carjacking

A McKinleyville man who was bitten by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s K-9 during a carjacking investigation last month was not involved in the Cotati theft, authorities said Monday.

Adam Gabriel, 40, was bitten during a June 2 police investigation into the carjacking theft of a Jaguar convertible that authorities said had been reported stolen by someone test driving the vehicle.

Footage of Gabriel’s encounter with Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies, which was recorded by the deputies’ body cameras, was released Monday afternoon.

Authorities acknowledge, at the end of the footage, that investigators later found that Gabriel was not associated with the theft.

Gabriel declined to comment on Monday, following the release of the footage. He told The Press Democrat he wished to speak to his attorney before discussing the June 2 incident.

It is unclear if Gabriel is planning legal action against the department or the deputies involved in the incident.

The K-9 bit him after sheriff’s deputies stopped him near Portal Street and Primero Court. Authorities said Gabriel was stopped because he was driving a Subaru similar to one the alleged suspect drove to the rendezvous with the Jaguar’s owner.

The victim of the carjacking was also at the scene where Gabriel had been stopped and told police that Gabriel’s Subaru was the same as the one driven by the suspect, who police later identified as Rajesh Suman, 35, of Antioch.

Suman was arrested shortly after midnight June 3.

According to written statements that appeared at the end of the body-camera footage, deputies remained at the scene after Gabriel was attacked. They were waiting to tow Gabriel’s Subaru when the stolen Jaguar passed by the scene.

They followed the car, stopped it, and arrested Suman, who was detained without incident, authorities said.

Investigators, according to the video, later determined that Gabriel was not “associated with the carjacking.”

On Monday, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said further investigation determined that Suman drove a Subaru Forester, while Gabriel was in a Subaru Outback.

Last month, the Sheriff’s Office reported that Gabriel was uncooperative during the incident and refused to exit his vehicle after deputies stopped him.

He eventually did get out of the vehicle and continued to argue with authorities up until the K-9 was deployed and bit his bicep.

Valencia said a K-9’s deployment is an appropriate method of deescalating a situation, calling it “one of the safest ways to take a suspect into custody.”

The body-camera footage shows deputies surrounding Gabriel with their weapons drawn. They order him to step out of the vehicle as he demands to know what’s happening.

At one point, Gabriel gets out of his vehicle and walks toward deputies before dropping to his knees with his hands up. A deputy orders him to crawl toward them, but he remains on his knees and shouts inaudible words before the K-9 is deployed.

As deputies take him into custody, Gabriel can be heard repeatedly asking: “What crime have I committed?“

Then he adds: ”You’re taking my rights away! I’ve done nothing wrong! I have not committed any crime! I am a Marine Corp veteran and I have not committed a crime. Why are you doing this?”

He was later arrested on suspicion of delaying an investigation and Valencia said factors like Gabriel’s behavior and the armed carjacking created conditions that required K-9 deployment even though he was on his knees.

“Just because someone is on their knees with their hands up doesn’t mean they’re complying,” Valencia said.

