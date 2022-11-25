Sheriff’s Office hosting toy drive for families in need

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a holiday toy drive for low-income children and families in need.

Those looking to donate can drop toys in collection bins located in the sheriff’s main office at 2796 Ventura Ave. in Santa Rosa from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday until Dec. 15, according to a news release.

Toys can also be donated at the “Pack the Patrol Car” event on Dec. 6 outside the sheriff’s office during a “drive thru” in which they will pack a patrol cruiser “with as many presents as it can hold,” the release says.

The donated toys will be distributed before Christmas by the Salvation Army and R-Hoops, a nonprofit sponsored by Sonoma County law enforcement agencies to help Roseland youth.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.