Subscribe

Sheriff’s Office hosting toy drive for families in need

Those looking to donate toys to low-income children and needy families can drop them off at collection bins inside the Sheriff’s main office or go to their ‘drive thru’ event Dec. 6.|
ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 25, 2022, 12:04PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a holiday toy drive for low-income children and families in need.

Those looking to donate can drop toys in collection bins located in the sheriff’s main office at 2796 Ventura Ave. in Santa Rosa from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday until Dec. 15, according to a news release.

Toys can also be donated at the “Pack the Patrol Car” event on Dec. 6 outside the sheriff’s office during a “drive thru” in which they will pack a patrol cruiser “with as many presents as it can hold,” the release says.

The donated toys will be distributed before Christmas by the Salvation Army and R-Hoops, a nonprofit sponsored by Sonoma County law enforcement agencies to help Roseland youth.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

Alana Minkler

Breaking news & general assignment reporter, The Press Democrat

The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering breaking news, tribes and youth, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette