Sheriff’s Office releases unedited footage of fatal shooting involving deputies
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office released 11 videos of unedited body-camera footage and five unedited audio clips surrounding the July 29 fatal shooting of a 36-year-old farmworker by a deputy.
David Pelaez-Chavez was shot three times by Deputy Michael Dietrick who along with Deputy Anthony Powers had chased him for 45 minutes over rugged terrain. Pelaez-Chavez, who was barefoot, had fled into the woods after reportedly stealing a truck and damaging property on a farm in the Knights Valley.
On Aug. 14, the Sheriff’s Office released edited footage of the events and was criticized by activists and family members of Pelaez-Chavez for not releasing all the videos.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Valencia clarified that a technical issue prevented some footage from being viewed online, and full clips need to be downloaded to be seen in their entirety.
The footage from Powers’ and Dietrick’s body cameras lasts about 90 minutes to two hours and shows the pair traversing hilly, rugged terrain until the moment they encounter Pelaez-Chavez.
Powers attempted to communicate with Pelaez-Chavez using broken Spanish and deploys a stun gun to subdue him. Dietrick opens fire almost simultaneously.
Both men move into the body, and Powers asks Dietrick if he has gloves. Dietrick appears to be attempting to place handcuffs on Pelaez-Chavez, who was on his stomach. Powers asks if Pelaez-Chavez has a pulse and then says, “Hey, let’s not cuff him yet. Let’s (expletive) work on him first.”
“Alright,” Dietrick replies.
They performed CPR on him for about 16 minutes before backup arrived. Pelaez-Chavez’s body is blurred out in the rest of the footage.
Other footage shows the two deputies being interviewed by a third sheriff’s official who was airlifted to the scene.
Dietrick tells the official he fired three to five shots and that Pelaez-Chavez was not armed with a firearm. He said that instead he had a hammer, a hatchet and a rock.
Powers tells the official he did not fire his gun. He shot his Taser and hit Pelaez-Chavez in his arm and wrist.
A paramedic who examines Pelaez-Chavez tells the official he was shot once in the arm, once in the chest and appears to have been struck in the head.
The audio file contains recordings of phone calls between deputies, dispatchers and people who reported an abandoned vehicle, followed by a break-in at the Knights Valley farm.
It appears the first call to the Sheriff’s Office was a report about an abandoned silver Nissan that had been driven at a high speed onto the property and then left there.
Throughout the pursuit of Pelaez-Chavez, dispatchers are unable to identify him and are not able to provide pursuing deputies any information about his criminal record.
The Nissan was not registered to Pelaez-Chavez but after his death, it was determined to be a vehicle he used regularly, according to Sgt. Chris Mahurin with the Santa Rosa Police Department, which is investigating the shooting.
According to the audio recordings, the deputies were aware that Pelaez-Chavez was barefoot and carrying rocks.
There is no indication they believed him to be armed with a firearm, though when they found him he was holding gardening tools. Deputies and dispatchers also speculated early on that the man they were pursuing could be going through a mental health crisis.
It is difficult to tell from the audio which deputy is speaking at any point.
Before the foot chase one of the responding deputies discusses with the dispatcher whether the person they’re pursuing could be “51-50,” a code for someone who can be involuntarily committed for being a danger to themselves or others.
One of the callers who interacted with Pelaez-Chavez told dispatchers that the farmworker “was asking me to kill him,” as the Sheriff’s Office previously stated.
According to the caller, Pelaez-Chavez had also tried to convey, in poor English, that “he was being hunted or that someone was coming after him. And I said ‘Who?’ And he wouldn’t tell me. He was barefoot.”
You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi
Andrew Graham
Business enterprise and investigations, The Press Democrat
I dig into businesses, utility companies and nonprofits to learn how their actions, or inactions, impact the lives of North Bay residents. I’m looking to dive deep into public utilities, labor struggles and real estate deals. I try to approach my work with the journalism axioms of giving voice to the voiceless, comforting the afflicted and afflicting the comfortable in mind.
Nashelly Chavez
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, The Press Democrat
Who calls the North Bay home and how do their backgrounds, socioeconomic status and other factors shape their experiences? What cultures, traditions and religions are celebrated where we live? These are the questions that drive me as I cover diversity, equity and inclusion in Sonoma County and beyond.
