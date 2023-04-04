Sheriff’s Office: Santa Rosa man arrested after 4 stolen vehicles, 27 guns found on property

A Santa Rosa man was arrested Thursday after Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office detectives found a large cache of stolen items, including four vehicles and more than 20 guns, on his property, officials said.

Carl Kuhne, 41, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and stolen property, being a felon and/or addict and having a firearm, and having drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Sonoma County jail and released after posting his $30,000 bail, according to a Monday news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives executed a search warrant Thursday at Kuhne’s residence in the 800 block of Leo Drive in southwest Santa Rosa and found four stolen vehicles ― a travel trailer, a utility task vehicle and two motorcycles ― along with 22 bicycles, five of which were confirmed to be stolen and numerous other items believed also to be stolen.

Detectives also uncovered 27 guns, including three handguns ― one of which was a “ghost gun” ― 24 rifles and shotguns, in addition to a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine.

The case is still under investigation as authorities work to determine if any other items found on Kuhne’s property were stolen and returning the items to their owners.

