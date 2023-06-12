A Santa Rosa man was arrested early Sunday after he crashed into a power pole, damaging power lines, triggering multiple outages and starting a vegetation fire, authorities said.

Windsor Police deputies dispatched about midnight to a report of the collision found a damaged power pole with wires on fire and a vegetation fire on either side of 10475 Old Redwood Highway, Sgt. Jeff Toney said in a news release.

Medical and fire personnel responded to find a man pinned in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck in the single-vehicle collision near Starr Road.

Officials smelled a “strong odor of alcohol” on the man’s breath, authorities said.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. responded to the scene and discovered “several” residents were without power.

The driver was freed from the vehicle and treated by first responders. As he was lying on a gurney, he “began acting erratic” and kicked a paramedic in the face causing minor injury, Toney said.

The driver was transported to a hospital.

After being treated, David Vogel, 51, was arrested and booked into Sonoma County jail on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence and and battery on emergency personnel.

As of Monday morning, he was no longer in custody.

