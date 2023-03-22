Sheriff’s Office says death being investigated in Rohnert Park, provides few details

Few details have emerged in an apparent death investigation conducted Tuesday by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office in Rohnert Park.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to an early morning call in Rohnert Park and, upon arriving at the scene, began an investigation that is ongoing, according to a brief news release posted Tuesday night to the office’s Facebook page.

The news release, issued by Deputy Rob Dillion, the department spokesman, did not disclose how many people had been found deceased, their identities, a cause of death, nor any other details about the investigation or any event that may have led to the death or deaths.

Dillion indicated deputies responded to “the area of Roberts Lake Road,” which is on the northern edge of Rohnert Park. He said deputies responded to a call that came in shortly after 4:45 a.m., according to the news release.

Death Investigation Shortly after 4:45 a.m. on March 21, 2023, dispatchers received a call from Rohnert Park Department... Posted by Sonoma Sheriff on Tuesday, March 21, 2023

“Because deputies conduct initial death investigations in these cases and present information to detectives, the process is methodical and detail oriented,” Dillion said in the release. “This process takes time and requires their utmost attention. Many times, results of investigations can change from hour to hour as more information becomes available.”

Dillion did not respond to emails and calls Tuesday asking if the case was being considered suspicious and, if so, if there was a suspect; whether anyone had been arrested in connection with the investigation; and whether or not the public was considered to be at risk.

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay