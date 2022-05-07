Sheriff’s Office: Skeletal remains found near Shaver Lake are those of missing Fresno woman

Authorities have announced that a set of remains found days earlier near Shaver Lake are that of a Fresno woman who had been missing since December.

Samantha Tomlinson was last seen at a Costco in Fresno, though the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office search included areas inside Sierra National Forest and Sequoia National Parks, where Tomlinson had been known to go hiking.

Search and rescue crews had been unable to find the 37-year-old or her car until Monday, when the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an abandoned Honda Civic parked near Dinkey Creek and Rock Creek roads, east of Shaver Lake.

Two days later, search crews found a set of bones in an area of rough terrain about a half-mile from the car.

The Coroner’s Office compared dental records and on Saturday confirmed in a statement that the remains were those of Tomlinson.

The Sheriff’s Office believes that the car was not found sooner because it had been covered in snow.

A friend of Tomlinson filed the original missing person’s report with the Fresno Police Department, after not being able to reach the woman. In a release at the time, the Sheriff’s Office said “Samantha has recently been facing some challenges in her life.”

The Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday no foul play is suspected in the case.