Sheriff’s Office: Sonoma chase ends with arrest, seizure of concealed handgun

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of threatening individuals and then leading police on a nearly 6-mile chase through Sonoma, according to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office and Sonoma Police Department were dispatched about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a man holding a gun and making threats in the 1300 block of Broadway, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities, armed with a description of the suspect’s vehicle, found him and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

The driver, identified by law enforcement as Juan Gabriel Cabrera-Torres, briefly pulled to the side of the road and then sped away, according to the news release, which was posted on the Sheriff’s Office’s official Facebook page.

Deputies followed Cabrera-Torres along Watmaugh Road, Arnold Drive and up to Craig Avenue, where authorities then stopped the vehicle, according to the release.

Deputies detained Cabrera-Torres and during a search seized a holster and handgun authorities said was concealed in his vehicle.

Cabrera-Torres was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of evading police, threatening crime with an intent to terrorize and multiple firearm charges, including possessing an assault weapon, according to the Sheriff’s Office arrest log.

