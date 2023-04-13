A Sonoma man was arrested Sunday morning after a deputy found drugs and multiple guns, including an illegal assault firearm, in his vehicle during a traffic stop, authorities said.

A Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a vehicle without a front license plate about 2:30 a.m. near Ramal Road and Highway 12, southeast of Sonoma, and pulled the vehicle over, according to a news release from the agency.

As the deputy spoke with the driver, the man was “acting strangely” and showed signs of intoxication. The driver, later identified as Kris Peterson, 61, agreed to be searched for weapons before taking a field sobriety test.

The deputy discovered a “whip-it,” a nitrous oxide container, in Peterson’s pocket. After the official found the container, which is illegal for recreational use, Peterson told the deputy there were more drugs in his vehicle, the release said.

During the search, 31.66 grams of suspected meth, 4 1/2 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 28.36 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, multiple drug paraphernalia items and about 15 more whip-its and a cylinder punch used to inhale the nitrous oxide were found. Authorities also located a Ruger rifle, a Beretta shotgun and a Sig Sauer AR-15 assault weapon that had been reported stolen.

Peterson was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of multiple charges, including possessing drugs while having a firearm, selling and transporting meth, and being convicted of a felony and having a gun, according to the release.

Property crimes detectives continued investigating the case due to the amount of drugs and guns found, and later obtained and served search warrants at Peterson’s home.

At the residence, detectives found additional guns, including a 12-gauge shotgun, .308-caliber rifle and Silver revolver, along with a large amount of ammunition, including high-capacity magazines. Authorities also discovered more drugs ― which indicated an intent to sell ― and other drug equipment and paraphernalia, such as plastic bags, scales, whip-its and pipes.

Peterson was released from jail on $30,000 bail, according to the release.

