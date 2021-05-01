She's the Bay Area's most famous ghost — but her origin story is suspect

She is the perfect ghost. She's said to glide through rooms, gently sway chandeliers, murmur and laugh, and sometimes touch unsuspecting visitors. She is beautiful and wistful, forever gazing out to the Pacific Ocean in her glistening blue dress.

The Blue Lady of the Moss Beach Distillery is perhaps Northern California's single most famous ghost. She's featured constantly in "most haunted" lists and is an attraction unto herself at the restaurant 20 miles south of San Francisco. And although the lore around her might lead you to believe she's been a fixture at the restaurant for 100 years, there's little to prove she didn't suddenly appear in the 1980s, fully formed and ready to haunt.

To tell the story of the Blue Lady, you must first know the history of the restaurant, which begins with Frank Torres, a Peruvian immigrant with a penchant for trouble. In 1923, he was busted selling alcohol at the Waldemar Grill on Fell Street in San Francisco. After paying a $300 fine, he moved south to a Moss Beach eatery called the Marine View Tavern and picked up selling booze there. It's not surprising — Moss Beach's quiet cove made it a popular spot for bootleggers to land and pull their cases of Canadian whisky ashore.

By 1928, the Marine View Tavern had quite a reputation, as revealed in the divorce filings of Torres' business partner Marie Windt. Windt's husband Albert alleged she was making over $1,000 a week (over $15,000 today) selling bootleg liquor with her "South American" co-proprietor.

"The Marine View Tavern is known to the general public as a bootlegging resort and patronized as such," Albert Windt stated in his filing. "It is widely known to the public with the exception of the U.S. prohibition authorities and officials of San Mateo County."

Despite at least one raid by federal prohibition agents, Torres was undeterred, and soon opened up his own joint just down the coast from the Marine View: what is today the Moss Beach Distillery.

Moss Beach went legit after Prohibition, serving cocktails alongside steak, fish and chicken dinners. After Frank retired, the restaurant went to his son Vic, who ran the beloved local spot until 1964, when he died suddenly of a heart attack. From there, it changed hands a few times before ending up with Mike and Shirley Sarno in 1980. Their February 1981 interview with the San Francisco Examiner marks the first time the Blue Lady story appears in a local newspaper story.

"Favorite haunt of 'blue lady' is Moss Beach restaurant," the headline reads. The Sarnos told the paper their "playful" ghost was known to slap kitchen staff on the backside — not her most elegant introduction to the world.

There are a number of iterations on the Blue Lady story, most with less sexual harassment involved. Almost all are set during Prohibition. Commonly, she's a local girl who falls in love with the restaurant pianist. Sometimes they're torn apart by a love triangle. Other times, she is unhappily married, and the spurned husband kills her (and sometimes the pianist) in a fit of rage. In one version, the despondent, lovelorn woman drowns herself in the sea.

Then, there's "The Girl With the Silver Eyes."

It's not Dashiell Hammett's best story, and it's far from his most famous. It tells the tale of a private eye (naturally) who goes in search of "crooks" at a roadhouse south of San Francisco. The roadhouse is a famed spot for rum runners — the story is set during Prohibition — and plays host to a strange, intoxicating femme fatale.

"She was a slender girl in a glistening blue gown that exhibited a generous spread of front, back and arms that were worth showing," Hammett writes. "She had a mass of dark brown hair above an oval face of the color that pink ought to be. Her eyes were wide-set and of a grey shade that wasn't altogether unlike the shadows on polished silver that the poet had compared them to."

If you haven't read the story, you'd never see the parallels. But once you have, it's impossible not to think of the Blue Lady. — In the 1990s, a new owner began asking America's most (in)famous psychic to visit his "haunted" restaurant.

When Sylvia Browne arrived in March 1992, she took a walk around the property, perched on a cliff above the Pacific Ocean. She immediately began talking about a woman named Mary Morley. She had "no prompting and no background information," the Examiner reported. Considering she'd had a year's warning, though, she had ample time to do a little research — but she made a mistake that will soon become evident.

In April, Browne told her newsletter subscribers she would be holding a seance at the Moss Beach Distillery. They assembled in a private dining room and held their breath as Browne called upon the dead.