Shift in Israel provides Biden a chance for better ties

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden waited more than three weeks after his inauguration to place his first call to Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister at the time. It took Biden less than three hours after the swearing in Sunday of Netanyahu’s successor, Naftali Bennett, to phone with what the White House called his “warm congratulations.”

Bennett responded in kind, and Monday, Yair Lapid, his centrist partner in the awkward coalition assembled to oust Netanyahu, went even further, blaming Netanyahu for poisoning Israel’s relationship with Biden and the Democratic Party.

The change in government in Israel will hardly wipe away deep differences with the Biden administration: The right-wing Bennett is ideologically closer to Netanyahu than to Biden. And it did not make the long-standing issues in the Middle East any less intractable.

But the early interactions suggest a shift in tone and an opportunity, analysts said, to establish a less contentious relationship, with potential implications for dealing with Iran, the Palestinians and the wider region.

“The tone and tenor of the relationship has gotten off to a very good start,” said Daniel C. Kurtzer, the U.S. ambassador to Israel from 2001 to 2005.

“The Biden administration clearly wants to send a message that they’re open for serious business and dialogue,” he added, noting the swiftness of the calls from Biden and one from Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Lapid.

In a statement Sunday, Bennett’s office said he considered the American president “a great friend of the state of Israel” and planned on “strengthening ties between the two countries.”

And in a speech Monday, Lapid said the Netanyahu government’s management of its relationship with the Democratic Party “was careless and dangerous.”

“We find ourselves with a Democratic White House, Senate and House, and they are angry,” said Lapid, Israel’s new foreign minister and who, as part of the deal that formed the unlikely coalition, will succeed Bennett as prime minister in two years. “We need to change the way we work with them.”

Although Bennett shares and even amplifies many of his predecessor’s hard-line views on issues that have recently strained the U.S.-Israel relationship, including Iran’s nuclear program and Israel’s stance toward the Palestinians, the combative Netanyahu’s exit after a 12-year tenure came as a relief to the Biden administration.

Biden has long considered Netanyahu a friend, albeit one with whom he often disagrees. But many administration officials and congressional Democrats viscerally disdain the ousted Israeli leader, whom they came to see as a corrosive force and a de facto political ally of Republicans, including former President Donald Trump.

Biden administration officials “don’t like Bibi, and they do see the possibility for a fresh start with Bennett,” said Natan Sachs, director of the Brookings Institution’s Center for Middle East Policy, during an online panel hosted Monday by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, referring to Netanyahu by his common nickname.

“I think a fundamental change is possible,” added Kurtzer, now a professor at Princeton’s School of Public and International Affairs. “You now have a government in which there’s a prime minister who doesn’t think that he knows better than Washington what the United States should do.”

Analysts noted that Israel’s fragile new coalition government, which stitches together political parties of diffuse views, lacks the political consensus to adopt major new policies toward the Palestinians.

“There will be no major moves,” Sachs said. Bennett and Lapid hope to make politics “boring,” he said, and focus on domestic matters like Israel’s economy and budget.

That means virtually no chance of an Israeli annexation of occupied West Bank territory of the sort recently contemplated by Netanyahu, a step that would have provoked a diplomatic crisis with the Biden administration. At the same time, the new Israeli government has little interest in or capacity for new peace initiatives with the Palestinians.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, center, is embraced after the Knesset, the country’s Parliament, voted to form a new coalition government in Jerusalem on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Bennett is ideologically closer to his predecessor, Bejamin Netanyahu, than he is to President Joe Biden. (Dan Balilty/The New York Times)

Bennett has publicly opposed the two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians long favored by the United States. American foreign policy experts have been told that Bennett has been referring to a book called “Catch-67,” by Israeli author Micah Goodman, who argues that there is no possibility of any comprehensive final peace deal. His prescription is to reduce the friction around the issue rather than try to solve an intractable problem.