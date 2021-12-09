Shipping or waiting for a package in California? Holiday deadlines are approaching

Supply chain disruption's newest victim is mail delivery and with the U.S. Postal Service anticipating more than 12 billion holiday package deliveries alone, mail services are encouraging people to send their packages early this holiday season.

Lockdowns, labor shortages and disruptions to logistics networks have all led to significant disruptions to global chains all while the U.S. continues to hit record high delivery wait times since 2020.

According to USPS, the 2020 holiday season was a record-setting year for the postal service as 13 billion letters, cards and packages were processed and delivered.

Meanwhile, the nation's busiest port complex, in California, is congested and announced it would impose fees on carriers — hopefully pushing shipments out of cargo and into circulation.

The twin ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, which account for 40% of sea freight entering the U.S, will issue $100 a day fees per container left on the dock.

The fines, which were announced in a joint statement from both port directors on Oct. 25, have yet to be imposed. But since the announcement, the complex has seen a 37% decrease of lingering containers.

To prepare for the uptick of package deliveries, USPS started delivering packages on Sunday, beginning on Nov. 28, to locations with high package volumes — as the company anticipates 9.7 million Sunday deliveries through the holiday season.

Here's what you need to know about USPS, United Parcel Service and FedEx holiday shipping deadlines:

2021 USPS holiday shipping deadlines

These are the recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before Dec. 25 to various locations:

CONTIGUOUS US

— USPS retail ground service — Dec. 15

— First-class mail services — Dec. 17

— Priority mail service — Dec. 18

— Priority mail express service — Dec. 23

ALASKA

— First-class and priority mail — Dec. 18

— Priority mail service — Dec. 18

— Priority mail express service — Dec. 21

HAWAII

— First-class mail service — Dec. 17

— Priority mail service — Dec. 17

— Priority mail express service — Dec. 21

INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING DEADLINES

AFRICA

— Global express guaranteed service — Dec. 20

ASIA/PACIFIC RIM

— Priority mail express international service — Dec. 13

— Global express guaranteed service — Dec. 20

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND

— Priority mail express international service — Dec. 13

— Global express guaranteed service — Dec. 20

CANADA

— Priority mail express international service — Dec. 13

— Global express guaranteed service — Dec. 22

CARIBBEAN

— Priority mail express international service — Dec.13

— Global express guaranteed service — Dec 21

CENTRAL AND SOUTH AMERICA

— Global express guaranteed service — Dec 20

EUROPE

— Priority mail express international service — Dec.13

— Global express guaranteed service — Dec 21

MEXICO

— Priority mail express international service — Dec.13

— Global express guaranteed service — Dec 22

MIDDLE EAST

— Priority mail express international service — Dec.13

— Global express guaranteed service — Dec. 20

For USPS mail delivery deadlines for military mail visit the USPS' holiday shipping dates' page.

2021 UPS holiday shipping deadlines

— Normal pickup and delivery service — Dec. 20

— UPS three-day select — Dec. 21

— UPS second day air — Dec. 22

— UPS next day air (with a pickup plan) — Dec. 23

For ground shipping, UPS suggests checking your nearest location for details. For all international deliveries or to see the complete list of UPS shipping options, visit the UPS holiday shipping recommendations.

2021 FedEx holiday shipping deadlines

The FedEx economy shipping option's deadline is Dec. 9, while most of their ground and freight options require you to drop off the package by Dec. 15.

You can use FedEx's same-day service and push the deadline back anywhere from Dec. 21 to Christmas Eve.

International shipping deadlines vary, see the full list of deadlines on the FedEx 2021 holiday shipping deadline page.