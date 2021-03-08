Shipwrecked vessel north of Dillon Beach leaks at least small amount of oil to coastline

Authorities confirmed a grounded vessel that crashed on the shoreline north of Dillon Beach on Friday has leaked at least a small amount of motor oil, contaminating the immediate area along the Marin coastline, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in statement.

The 90-foot vessel, American Challenger, is being monitored by an array of agencies where it is nestled around large rocks in a remote area south of Estero de San Antonio.

“A slight slight sheen was observed, but responders have not been able to get the to the vessel,” said Coast Guard spokesman Brandon Giles.

Crews have surveyed the ship with drones and come up with a plan to reach the vessel by helicopter to assess damage and see how much fuel is still on board as early as Monday, Giles said.

Environmental teams will attempt to clean up the spillage in the water and respond to areas along the shoreline where oil contamination has been reported.

There have been no confirmed reports of oiled wildlife, Fish and Wildlife said.

To protect oyster beds and other sensitive habitat, 4,000 feet of boom netting was deployed in Tomales Bay. Additional netting will be deployed Monday.

There will be a 100-foot gap in the netting for boats to pass through at the deepest point of the channel south and east of Hog Island. If there is a threat to the oyster bed, the opening will be closed.

All nearby beaches remain open, but Miller Boat Launch will remain temporarily closed during the response effort.

The Coast Guard has set up a unified command along with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response, the Marin County Office of Emergency Services and the Greater Farallones Marine Sanctuary to monitor the incident.

The Coast Guard has asked the public not to approach any wildlife in the area that may be harmed and instead call the Oiled Wildlife Care Network at 877-823-6926.

