Shirlee Zane looks back on her 12 years as a Sonoma County supervisor

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 2, 2021, 4:55PM
Sonoma County supervisors

As the campaign for a Sonoma County tax dedicated to mental health and homeless services heated up in mid-September, Shirlee Zane turned to her Facebook page, where she posted a photo and penned a request.

In the shared image, Zane, the senior incumbent on the county Board of Supervisors, is holding a picture of her late husband, Peter Kingston, a school administrator and former businessman who took his own life in 2011.

Below that photo, in her accompanying message, Zane encouraged others to share their personal stories about the toll of mental illness, along their own photo holding a picture of a loved one lost to suicide. Some of those photos would later be used in election mailers in support of Zane’s primary political cause in the closing chapter of her 12 years in office: passing Measure O, the mental health and homeless funding measure.

She also was a force on the fundraising side. In a video meeting with the executive board of the Operating Engineers Local 3, Zane reminded those labor leaders of the union lives lost to suicide during the Great Recession. They gave $25,000 to the campaign — about a quarter of the $110,000 Zane helped raise in the successful push for a new countywide quarter-cent sales tax to generate $25 million a year for expanded mental health and homeless services.

Zane, a steadfast and at times fearsome champion for more robust mental health care in her three terms on the board — a tenure that’s coming to an end Tuesday — left little doubt that she had called in political favors to bolster the offensive for Measure O.

“You bet I did,” Zane said. “The pitch is that Shirlee Zane has been there for you.”

Its hard-won passage — by a margin of less than 2 percentage points and in the middle of another historic recession — is a fitting coda for Zane, 61, whose high-wattage run in elected office was connected at the very start to strengthening the safety net for the county’s most vulnerable individuals.

“It’s been, without a doubt, something I’ve worked very hard on,” said Zane, the former Council on Aging chief executive and head of the county’s now-defunct Hospital Chaplaincy Services. “Our own disasters in this county have really forced us to reckon with the mental health effects of trauma and grief.”

3rd District supervisorial candidate Shirlee Zane, middle, receives a toast during her election night party at her home in Santa Rosa, Tuesday June 3, 2008. At left is her campaign manager Rachel Ray, in the background is Corrine Lorenzen of Zane's steering committee. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2008
3rd District supervisorial candidate Shirlee Zane, middle, receives a toast during her election night party at her home in Santa Rosa, Tuesday June 3, 2008. At left is her campaign manager Rachel Ray, in the background is Corrine Lorenzen of Zane's steering committee. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2008

After years of railing against flat or dwindling budgets for mental health care, Zane had cause to celebrate, and chalked up the win as a benchmark of her leadership.

“I think I really moved the needle in terms of mental health services in a significant way,” she said.

Charging ahead after loss

As 2020 dawned, however, Zane was in an even more pitched fight for her political life, battling an insurgent challenge from former Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey, a man she once dated and a former ally in local government.

It was her stiffest electoral test since she first won county office in 2008, against Sharon Wright, another former Santa Rosa mayor. Zane was the insurgent that time, a political newcomer at the top of her game in the nonprofit sector, with support from the county’s progressive mainstays — unions, environmental groups and advocates for social change.

She went on to be the most consistently liberal member of the Board of Supervisors for years, using her power to champion health and social services, expand the county’s park system, advocate for better care for military veterans and, in later years, push aggressively for new housing development.

But Coursey cut into her liberal base and picked off many of the centrist voters who had twice re-elected Zane to the 3rd District seat representing central Santa Rosa and most of Rohnert Park. Her loss in March, by nearly 5 percentage points, was the first for an incumbent Sonoma County supervisor in 36 years.

And there was little time for soul-searching afterward, including a vacation that Zane said she vowed to take — to San Diego, Montana or Ireland — win or lose.

Two weeks after the election, amid rising concern over an expanding global pandemic, Sonoma County’s health officer would issue the first stay-at-home order, which banned nonessential travel.

In the days and weeks ahead, the pandemic would come to dominate her work and county government, overseen by a Board of Supervisors that has not met in person since Feb. 25. Instead, over Zoom meetings, they have sought to respond to the most all-consuming crisis to hit the county, a nearly unimaginable health emergency that has upended daily life, economic stability and all-around well-being.

Sonoma County supervisors

Peter Kingston and Shirlee Zane in period costume at the gala fundraiser for the Santa Rosa Rural Cemetery held at the McDonald Mansion in Santa Rosa. July 19, 2008. (Photo: Erik Castro/for the Press Democrat)
Peter Kingston and Shirlee Zane in period costume at the gala fundraiser for the Santa Rosa Rural Cemetery held at the McDonald Mansion in Santa Rosa. July 19, 2008. (Photo: Erik Castro/for the Press Democrat)

For Zane, the crisis allowed her to leverage her decade-plus experience as CEO of the Council on Aging, a key senior service hub. She began leading weekly meetings with area nonprofits, skilled nursing facilities and health care providers. As recently as last week, she helped spearhead a potential partnership between the county and a licensed home health agency for mass COVID-19 vaccinations.

“This has been a tremendous year in terms of work, and some of the responsibilities I’ve taken on,” Zane said. “I kind of dived in there in terms of the mental health stuff and the seniors. ... I did a lot.”

It’s a path she chose deliberately in the wake of her March election defeat.

1st District Supervisor Susan Gorin, 4th District Supervisor James Gore, 3rd District Supervisor Shirlee Zane, 5th District Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, and 2nd District supervisor David Rabbitt during the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors meeting in Santa Rosa, on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
1st District Supervisor Susan Gorin, 4th District Supervisor James Gore, 3rd District Supervisor Shirlee Zane, 5th District Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, and 2nd District supervisor David Rabbitt during the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors meeting in Santa Rosa, on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)

In those early days, Valerie Brown, the former county supervisor and political confidant for Zane dating back to their four years together on the board, talked often about Zane’s approach to her final 10 months in office. Brown, too, had gone through a lame-duck period when she decided against running for reelection in 2012. And with that decision came a choice.

“There are two things I can do: I can be in this game until the very last day, or I can bail,” Brown said, adding that she chose the former. “I think Shirlee did exactly the same thing. It was her last year, and she was going to make it her best year, and she was going to put everything into it, and more power to her for doing that.”

Brown, a former state assemblywoman, recalled first seeing Zane at work on the campaign trail in 2008.

“She was just a ball of fire,” Brown said. “She was very easy to work with. We were two women on the board together, so it was great.”

More than once, Zane she courted controversy for issues seemingly beyond the scope of a county supervisor. A former Christian missionary, she pushed in her first year in office to have stars and angels put back on Christmas trees at county buildings after avowed atheist Irv Sutley complained that the items were religious symbols and thus violated the Constitution.

3rd District Supervisor Shirlee Zane makes a comment about the recent arrest of Efren Carrillo during the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors' meeting in Santa Rosa, California on Tuesday, July 30, 2013. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
3rd District Supervisor Shirlee Zane makes a comment about the recent arrest of Efren Carrillo during the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors' meeting in Santa Rosa, California on Tuesday, July 30, 2013. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)

A year later, she waded into the New York City dispute over plans to build a mosque near Ground Zero, saying the mosque ought to be moved “a little farther away,” calling its location a question of “grief, not rights.”

A decade later, she remains one of region’s most ardent, outspoken, and at times, divisive local elected leaders. With her days in office dwindling, Zane said she has only recently begun to reckon with the accomplishments and shortfalls of her record on the Board of Supervisors.

The self-appraisal has come, she said, amid a stream of goodbye and thank you calls from colleagues, county staff, constituents and political allies, including Rep. Mike Thompson and state Sen. Mike McGuire.

“I felt a sense of real satisfaction in terms of what I’ve been able to accomplish,” Zane said. “I also felt some humility.”

County Supervisor, Shirlee Zane, and Congressman Mike Thompson, back right, both help make pancakes during a 'A Thousand Thanks Pancake Breakfast' presented by Boys Scouts Troop 32 at the Church of the Roses in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, October 21, 2017. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
County Supervisor, Shirlee Zane, and Congressman Mike Thompson, back right, both help make pancakes during a 'A Thousand Thanks Pancake Breakfast' presented by Boys Scouts Troop 32 at the Church of the Roses in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, October 21, 2017. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)

Personal brand of politics

It is rare for a county supervisor’s name to adorn buildings that deliver public services, and rarer still for those names to be attached while that supervisor is still in office. Zane is an exception on both counts.

Already there is the John Zane-Michael Wolff Veterans Village — 14 tiny homes meant for homeless veterans and named after her father, a World War II aviator. And Mickey Zane Place, the county-owned 44-room former Santa Rosa named recently for her mother. It began taking in homeless residents two weeks ago.

Barbie Robinson, the county’s chief homelessness official, said Mickey Zane Place was her idea — a way to honor Zane’s contributions through the years. Zane teared up over the honor, she said.

But the recognition also reflects the brand of personal politics that Zane forged through her time in office, drawing heavily on relationships within the nonprofit sector, alliances she built across a broader spectrum of the county’s special interests and the triumphs, hardships and losses in her private life — her role as a single, working mother, the loss of Kingston, her second husband, to suicide.

She proved an agile legislator, in line with the board majority across most of the big decisions. Early exceptions included her votes to reject a disputed asphalt plant outside of Petaluma and a rock quarry west of Cotati — two losing stands that burnished her credentials with environmentalists — and her fight to ensure girls probation programs were on par with those offered to boys.

Other issues saw her tack with the times. She was skeptical and at times hostile to the expanding footprint of marijuana cultivation and sales in the county, until its broader legalization took more of those decisions out of county hands.

Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane steps in to a corridor inside the boarded up Community Hospital, Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2019
Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane steps in to a corridor inside the boarded up Community Hospital, Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2019

Though a staunch ally of organized labor, she was nevertheless an early advocate for pension reform and was the first among her board colleagues at the time to call for release of pension records that showed the enhanced payouts to thousands of county retirees and ballooning taxpayer costs.

Zane also rallied behind regional efforts to launch a public electricity supplier — Sonoma Clean Power — and served for 10 years on the board of Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit, which began rolling its passenger trains in 2017, just before a deadly firestorm that destroyed more than 5,300 Sonoma County homes, including more than 3,000 in Santa Rosa.

By that time, she had already cemented strong alliances with builders and developers — relationships that would lead to defections in her environmental support but which helped amplify her rallying cry during her third term, when the region’s housing shortage became a clear crisis.

“Build, baby, build!” she proclaimed, even wielding a shovel before a seated crowd in 2016 as she repeated the mantra in her State of the County address.

Throughout, in the wins she notched on the board, she more than most other supervisors was eager to take personal credit. When she counted defeats, they fell heavy and hard, often amid fallout that was clear for all to see.

Zane said her personal approach to politics was forged through her faith, and through a deep and abiding reverence for her parents’ politics and vocations. Her father was an avid outdoorsman who created the first parks commission in Chino Hills and worked on behalf of civil rights at Georgia Tech in the late 1940s. Her mother began her long career in Southern California schools in Compton and later worked for 30 years in the Pomona Unified School District, which draws from diverse, lower-income neighborhoods.

“Having the tenacity and the vision, and faith guiding me, has made a huge difference,” Zane said. “I haven’t been content to not succeed.”

Taking score

Beneath a gray December sky in the pleasant backyard of her stately McDonald Avenue home, Zane rattled off a list of successes that she said form her legacy.

She cited the pioneering county project to convert the former Palms Inn on Santa Rosa Avenue into a 104-unit complex to shelter homeless people, including military veterans.

She touched on her yearslong commitment to open space protection and speeding the transfer of parkland for public use as well as efforts to crack down on fossil fuel emissions as a board member for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Long drawn to the halls of power and influence in Washington, D.C., she served in various leadership roles for the National Association of Counties and made frequent trips to the capital to lobby on behalf of county interests.

She testified in 2017 before the U.S. Senate on water security — “That was a big deal,” she said.

She was the chief advocate on the board for the county’s mobile mental health support team, formed in the fall of 2012, and including mental health professionals who accompany authorities in certain emergency calls.

And she is proudest of the county’s progress on housing for the homeless, including two initiatives that carry her family name: the pair of Santa Rosa housing centers for individuals that had fallen through the county’s safety net.

“They would not have happened without my leadership,” Zane said. “We’ve housed over 200 previously homeless veterans. That’s a significant legacy.”

Incumbent Sonoma County third district supervisor Shirlee Zane, right, talks with one of her constituents Debby Belansky while canvassing along Willrush Street in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, October 5, 2019. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
Incumbent Sonoma County third district supervisor Shirlee Zane, right, talks with one of her constituents Debby Belansky while canvassing along Willrush Street in Santa Rosa, California, on Saturday, October 5, 2019. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Her most searing political failure and greatest disappointment is no secret: the county’s inability to sell and develop the Chanate Road campus in northeast Santa Rosa for housing, one in a group of county projects touted for years by Zane in her push to spur more housing creation. None are likely to produce homes for at least several years.

On the 72-acre Chanate site, Zane championed the initial 2017 sale to local developer Bill Gallaher before it was scuttled by a successful court challenge brought by neighbors and other opponents. Their criticism of Zane was withering, accusing her of backing a sweetheart deal for one of her biggest political benefactors. She returned fire, accusing opponents of standing in the way of much needed housing and calling them “elitist segregationists.”

The dispute, and the county’s ongoing stumbles in its bid to unload the property, clouded Zane’s run for a fourth term, allowing Coursey to use it as a cudgel on the campaign trail.

Two weeks ago, after the latest prospective buyer had walked away from the property, Zane said it would be Coursey’s problem now.

She gives “the county an ’F’” for its attempt to spur new housing on the site, but she shared no misgivings about her role in the failure.

“My regrets are the process and how it’s played out,” Zane said. “I have no regrets about advocating for housing and advocating for clean air — and making some enemies in the process.”

Praise and criticism

Those in Zane’s orbit acknowledge her lasting impact, even if some have chafed at her direct — and at times abrasive — approach, a critique Zane has acknowledged and did so again with a laugh while seated in her backyard two weeks ago.

What would her colleagues and county staff miss least of all about her?

“That she’s relentless, that she sets the bar very high,” Zane said.

Caryl Hart, the county’s former Regional Parks general manager and newly appointed interim head of the Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District, called Zane an empowering voice for women and for the outdoors.

Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane attends the Sonoma County Business Hall of Fame induction ceremony, sponsored by the Sonoma County Economic Development Board, Thursday Sept. 15, 2011 at the Sonoma County Museum in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2011 Santa Rosa Magazine
Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane attends the Sonoma County Business Hall of Fame induction ceremony, sponsored by the Sonoma County Economic Development Board, Thursday Sept. 15, 2011 at the Sonoma County Museum in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2011 Santa Rosa Magazine

“She made an incredible contribution to parks and public access in this county,” said Hart, a longtime ally. “She was really instrumental in moving the open space district to acquire more parks and encourage that they be opened as early as possible for the public.”

Taylor Mountain, the popular open space in southeast Santa Rosa, exemplifies those efforts, Hart said.

“If it wasn’t for Shirlee, the opening of Taylor Mountain would have been delayed,” Hart said.

But Zane lost more supporters than she gained in her last term in office.

Sonia Taylor, a well-known figure in local Democratic Party circles who backed Zane in 2008, said the fallout over the Chanate campus deal and other issues with Zane’s leadership led her to support Coursey in his bid to unseat her.

Taylor was a leading voice among those who opposed the original Chanate deal. A graphic designer, she also was paid for work on the political mailers for Coursey’s campaign.

“Some of the reasons include his strong commitment to open government and transparency, his leadership as Santa Rosa’s mayor during the Tubbs fire and his willingness to listen and work with his constituents,” Taylor said in a statement.

Supervisor Susan Gorin, the outgoing board chair, was more direct, saying Zane was passionate in her advocacy but difficult to work with. The two have sparred from the dais and been on opposite sides in board votes, with Zane most often on the prevailing side.

“She has certainly been effective in the issues she chose to focus on,” Gorin said. “But she’s also potentially alienated folks because she’s quick to react. …I’ve been on the receiving end of Shirlee’s temper a couple of times, and it hasn’t been pleasant.”

David McCuan, the Sonoma State University political scientist, has watched Zane’s rise, witnessed her successes and marveled at her fall in March. McCuan said Zane gave everything she had to her county job, and he lays her election loss at the feet of her relentless drive.

“Going from 34% in (the March) 2008 (primary), to a primary win in 2012 to no opponent in 2016 to a clear loss in 2020, clearly it’s a new day,” McCuan said. “The rarity (of an incumbent losing) speaks volumes about her approach.”

Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane helps unveil a billboard campaign aimed at protecting pedestrians and bicyclists from distracted drivers, at Petaluma Valley Hospital, in Petaluma on Monday, March 25, 2013.(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane helps unveil a billboard campaign aimed at protecting pedestrians and bicyclists from distracted drivers, at Petaluma Valley Hospital, in Petaluma on Monday, March 25, 2013.(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Goodbye and good luck

Zane closed out her last months in office focused on some of the same issues as when she started. She scrutinized senior care amid the coronavirus pandemic. And she threw herself into the Measure O campaign, securing a strong financial future for county mental health and homeless services after years of criticizing state cuts.

“Before mental health issues were at the forefront, Shirlee was pushing for those,” said Rob Muelrath, Zane’s former political consultant. “She’s worked within senior care. I don’t believe there’s anyone, and probably will not be for a while, as passionate about those issues as Shirlee has been.”

Zane said county employees have dropped off gifts and farewell notes at her home. She has basked in the messages of thanks on Zoom, and she teared up at the sentiment expressed by some wary of a world without her advocacy.

“The last two or three months, I’ve had a lot of people say to me, ‘What are we gonna do when you’re gone?” Zane said.

She and her staff members cleaned out her county office two weeks ago, including her own paintings that had adorned the walls and a collection of mementos amassed over the past dozen years. One was a file of newspaper clips, including her letters to the editor and guest columns that she had authored.

Down, too, came her father’s military medals, her American flag and a print of Norman Rockwell’s 1964 painting, “A Problem We All Live With,” depicting 6-year-old Ruby Bridge’s historic walk into an all-white school.

Zane said she has yet to fix on the exact outline of her next steps and is looking forward to a long-awaited break.

“I know where my heart is, but I need to take some time off,” Zane said. “I want to do mental health advocacy.”

On that count, and in issues of senior care, Coursey, who will be sworn in Tuesday, acknowledged he has big shoes to fill.

“I not only appreciate the work she’s done in the field, but I feel a responsibility to make sure that strong advocacy continues on,” Coursey said.

It won’t be easy, Zane said, but she wished him success.

“I’m glad to hear him say that,” she said. “Good luck.”

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com.

