Shirlee Zane looks back on her 12 years as a Sonoma County supervisor

This is the first of three stories on changing faces and roles on the Board of Supervisors.

As the campaign for a Sonoma County tax dedicated to mental health and homeless services heated up in mid-September, Shirlee Zane turned to her Facebook page, where she posted a photo and penned a request.

In the shared image, Zane, the senior incumbent on the county Board of Supervisors, is holding a picture of her late husband, Peter Kingston, a school administrator and former businessman who took his own life in 2011.

Below that photo, in her accompanying message, Zane encouraged others to share their personal stories about the toll of mental illness, along their own photo holding a picture of a loved one lost to suicide. Some of those photos would later be used in election mailers in support of Zane’s primary political cause in the closing chapter of her 12 years in office: passing Measure O, the mental health and homeless funding measure.

She also was a force on the fundraising side. In a video meeting with the executive board of the Operating Engineers Local 3, Zane reminded those labor leaders of the union lives lost to suicide during the Great Recession. They gave $25,000 to the campaign — about a quarter of the $110,000 Zane helped raise in the successful push for a new countywide quarter-cent sales tax to generate $25 million a year for expanded mental health and homeless services.

Zane, a steadfast and at times fearsome champion for more robust mental health care in her three terms on the board — a tenure that’s coming to an end Tuesday — left little doubt that she had called in political favors to bolster the offensive for Measure O.

“You bet I did,” Zane said. “The pitch is that Shirlee Zane has been there for you.”

Its hard-won passage — by a margin of less than 2 percentage points and in the middle of another historic recession — is a fitting coda for Zane, 61, whose high-wattage run in elected office was connected at the very start to strengthening the safety net for the county’s most vulnerable individuals.

“It’s been, without a doubt, something I’ve worked very hard on,” said Zane, the former Council on Aging chief executive and head of the county’s now-defunct Hospital Chaplaincy Services. “Our own disasters in this county have really forced us to reckon with the mental health effects of trauma and grief.”

3rd District supervisorial candidate Shirlee Zane, middle, receives a toast during her election night party at her home in Santa Rosa, Tuesday June 3, 2008. At left is her campaign manager Rachel Ray, in the background is Corrine Lorenzen of Zane's steering committee. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2008

After years of railing against flat or dwindling budgets for mental health care, Zane had cause to celebrate, and chalked up the win as a benchmark of her leadership.

“I think I really moved the needle in terms of mental health services in a significant way,” she said.

Charging ahead after loss

As 2020 dawned, however, Zane was in an even more pitched fight for her political life, battling an insurgent challenge from former Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey, a man she once dated and a former ally in local government.

It was her stiffest electoral test since she first won county office in 2008, against Sharon Wright, another former Santa Rosa mayor. Zane was the insurgent that time, a political newcomer at the top of her game in the nonprofit sector, with support from the county’s progressive mainstays — unions, environmental groups and advocates for social change.

She went on to be the most consistently liberal member of the Board of Supervisors for years, using her power to champion health and social services, expand the county’s park system, advocate for better care for military veterans and, in later years, push aggressively for new housing development.

But Coursey cut into her liberal base and picked off many of the centrist voters who had twice re-elected Zane to the 3rd District seat representing central Santa Rosa and most of Rohnert Park. Her loss in March, by nearly 5 percentage points, was the first for an incumbent Sonoma County supervisor in 36 years.

And there was little time for soul-searching afterward, including a vacation that Zane said she vowed to take — to San Diego, Montana or Ireland — win or lose.

Two weeks after the election, amid rising concern over an expanding global pandemic, Sonoma County’s health officer would issue the first stay-at-home order, which banned nonessential travel.

In the days and weeks ahead, the pandemic would come to dominate her work and county government, overseen by a Board of Supervisors that has not met in person since Feb. 25. Instead, over Zoom meetings, they have sought to respond to the most all-consuming crisis to hit the county, a nearly unimaginable health emergency that has upended daily life, economic stability and all-around well-being.