Shirtless hiker rescued from blazing heat in Palm Springs: 'Sun's gonna cook you'

A man wearing only shorts needed to be rescued by Palm Springs first responders after blazing temperature trapped him on a cliff.

The man called 911 at 1 p.m. Thursday, CBS News reported. He told dispatchers he was trapped on a cliffside in the nearly 110 degree heat. "I'm not injured, I've just been in the sun, just sunburned," the caller reportedly said.

Nearly two dozen rescuers were sent to the scene, including a helicopter from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Using pings from the man's cell phone, rescuers were able to pinpoint his location and send the helicopter to pick him up. The hiker was found and taken to safety.

An unnamed first responder told CBS the man was "very lucky" to still have a cell signal. "But look at the way he was dressed: a pair of shorts. The sun's gonna cook you out here," the responder said.

Palm Springs is baking as a heat wave ripples through the West Coast. On Saturday, it tied a record high of 120 degrees — the fourth time this year the desert city has hit 120.

Hiking is never recommended when the weather is over 100 degrees, but heat exhaustion can happen far before temperatures reach extremes. Nausea, headache, vomiting and cramps are all signs of heat exhaustion. Hikers should stop immediately if experiencing symptoms and find a shaded place to rest. Be sure to bring plenty of water to drink and/or pour on your body to cool down.