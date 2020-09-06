Subscribe

Shock and sorrow for ridgetop residents north of Guerneville in wake of Walbridge fire

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 5, 2020, 11:20PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Chuck Christianson stayed in his home high above the Russian River Valley for hours longer than he should have, relishing his view of the rolling hills and savoring the noble redwoods surrounding his ridgetop house. He knew it would all be gone when he made it back.

The power had been out for several days, but he had his phone and a wireless speaker, and he calmed himself with opera music and other favorites — milking the last few moments of life at his personal haven before surrendering it to advancing flames.

The Walbridge fire was still a ways off, somewhere to the northwest, though the sky had grown dark and ominous — “creepy,” Christianson said — when he finally left that Tuesday evening, Aug. 18.

“I could see there was poison in the sky,” he said.

By dawn the next morning, an inferno had swept through the rural neighborhood atop McCray Ridge Road, torching one structure after another, including the home Christianson had designed and built 28 years earlier, with views stretching all the way to Mount Tamalpais and the sea.

The remains of the second-story loft and open-air deck where he slept for four or five months a year are now mingled with the ruins of the rest of the structure: fine ash, a few charred timbers, bent metal sheeting and bits of concrete.

One of his two dogs, his 9-year-old briard, Cocoa, is still missing. She ran off hours before the fire hit their mountain, he believes.

“There’s nothing up there. Totally gone,” said Christianson, a retired math teacher who spent his last 15 years at Piner High School in Santa Rosa. “It’s like somebody dropped a bomb or something.”

Though a friend got there first, reporting back on the loss of his home, he would soon see for himself on several returns to the burn zone, in the second case, hiking in with an Associated Press photographer whose shots were published nationwide.

Christianson, 67, had moved from San Francisco after his partner died, making what was once their weekend retreat on McCray Ridge into his permanent home. When he fled the fire, he was taken in by friends before finding a room at the Hilton Garden Inn near the county airport.

Christianson is part of an expanding generation of Californians forced to reckon each year with the awful toll of catastrophic wildfire, as blazes since 2017 have set new, grim records for destruction, deaths and overall size. 2020 may be no different.

The lightning storm that moved across much of the state Aug. 16 and 17, touched off as many as 60 fires around the North Bay, including a strike in the coastal hills above Cazadero that would break out and become the Walbridge fire.

It has now burned across 86 square miles of steep, rugged terrain in northwestern Sonoma County, destroying at least 298 structures, including 159 homes. As of Saturday evening, it was 95% contained, according to Cal Fire.

About 20 of those losses, including a dozen or more homes, were concentrated north of Guerneville along McCray Ridge Road, a remote, private lane off Sweetwater Springs Road that runs west into Austin Creek State Recreation Area.

The narrow dirt and gravel road climbs to 1,700 feet, above even Sweetwater Springs Road, as it makes its way along a ridge furrowed with canyons holding Fife, Sweetwater, Redwood, Palmer and Porter creeks.

The fire charred its surrounding slopes, which now stand out as large black, bald patches of burned chaparral.

A vertical, earthen bank runs along the southern edge of the road, eventually giving way to a limitless view of the forested hills leading down to the Russian River to the south and beyond.

To the north, the road drops away precipitously, revealing a steep, wooded canyon wall now covered in white ash and denuded of its understory.

Beyond, the destruction left in the Mill Creek watershed, where the largest number of homes were lost, stands out. In the distance to the east sit Healdsburg and the Alexander Valley.

A yellow sign posted on a roadside tree says, “Speed Limit 13¾ MPH. This is God’s Country. Don’t Drive Like Hell Through It.”

For Nicole St. Jean, this place and her home in it was a cherished refuge, a sanctuary that she shared first with her two children and later with various roommates, renting from a couple in Iowa who planned eventually to retire there.

Recently, she’s lived in the home with a friend and another housemate, as well as several pets, including six outdoor cats whose fate is unknown.

“We were a very tight community,” said St. Jean, 55. “I used to refer to it as heaven, because that’s what it felt like. It was heaven....When you were coming up the hill, you could see the ocean.

“And we got snow,” she said. “I loved it up there. Absolutely loved it.”

St. Jean, desperate to get back to see the wreckage, had yet to get into the neighborhood, but had seen photos taken by a neighbor who bypassed a road closure to feed her cats.

“The only thing that’s standing is the stone fireplace,” she said.

Now, without renter’s insurance, her recovery is likely to be challenging. She earned her living as a housekeeper, working for several neighbors. Her main employer, McRay Ridge Vineyards owner Julie Simpson, is one of two homeowners whose houses were spared by the flames, even if their properties weren’t.

“It just breaks my heart, makes me want to cry, that I can’t go back (home),” St. Jean said from the Motel 6 in Petaluma, where she and her housemates have taken refuge. “I’m going to be reminded every time I go up the hill to go to work.”

The neighbors were already on alert after the lightning show they watched from their high perch, a display that started early Sunday morning, Aug. 16, and resumed early Monday during a period of extreme heat. Christianson noted that the same pattern, more than 300 miles to the southeast, had resulted it the hottest daytime high ever recorded on Earth — 130 degrees in Death Valley.

Cal Fire would later report 11,000 lightning strikes statewide and more than 370 new fires from the first four days of that week.

One of the strikes on Monday, Aug. 17, hit an 80-foot fir tree about 600 feet below Bryce Austin’s home on McCray Ridge Road, splitting it all the way down and generating enough smoke to alert a neighbor.

The loud crack — Austin thought it was around 9 a.m. — was impressive enough to draw the neighbors outside and together.

Firefighters from the local station in Guerneville helped make sure the flames were doused, and everyone went on their way after that, though not before Donamarie Forbes made sure to get a few extra numbers plugged into her phone, in case they were needed later.

That same morning, fire crews patrolling for smoke around the region discovered a nascent wildfire on the Sonoma Coast near Jenner — the Meyers fire — which would reach 2,360 acres before it was contained last week.

Forbes, a retired Sonoma County librarian who still fills temporary shifts, and her husband, Scott Roberts, could watch it growing from their house at the west end of McCray Ridge Road.

Then midday Tuesday, alerts started sounding about what would become the Walbridge fire. They were only warnings at first, but they put the fire close enough to Austin Creek to fix the couple’s attention.

“When you have a house up there you always have it in the back of your mind — ‘Oh, this could happen. I have to have my thinking cap on,’ ” Forbes said. “But you’re always hoping it won’t happen.”

Still, she knows the toll when it does.

“My entire family got burned out of Paradise two years ago. So we lost nine households in Paradise,” Forbes said of the 2018 Camp fire in Butte County, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire ever in California. “Every one of my family had a story of running through flames, grabbing the baby, grabbing the dog, getting the car and some of them narrowly escaping with their lives.”

When James Valentin, a young man who lives and works at the Simpson vineyard with his family, sent a photo via group text of smoke billowing above the Walbridge to the north — the only direction not visible from Forbes’ home — she decided it was time to go. No need “to drive through flames or smoke,” she said.

“I had all these things in my mind, and I saw all the smoke on the Jenner fire, and I thought, ‘Yeah, I don’t need to be there. I can’t see a good reason to wait here like a sitting duck, in case I am a sitting duck,’“ she said.

When she left it was before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, about seven hours ahead of when Christianson would finally depart and well ahead of most others. She called her husband at work in Petaluma and let him know.

“I was talking to my cat and saying, ‘I just want to leave in a relaxed fashion,’ “ she said. “So I did.”

Over at St. Jean’s house, she had been busily cleaning up around the yard and putting some things in storage, despite the intense heat. When she took a break, she looked up and saw smoke “really moving fast, and it was like a blackish, reddish orange, and a lot of ash was coming out of the sky.”

Earlier in the morning, she had gone down the driveway to the home of a neighbor who had a two-story house on the same property. She had seen some smoke, but didn’t smell it, and wondered if he knew where it was coming from.

He had been watching the Walbridge from his top floor. He didn’t think it was that close, but winds were picking up, so St. Jean thought she should pack a bag.

That afternoon, when she saw smoke coming toward the house she checked with him again. “He said, ‘I see flames,’ and I told my roommate, ‘We gotta get out of here,’ “ St. Jean recalled.

It was around 4:20 p.m.

Valentin, 21, his older brother and their mother would wait until the evacuation order came that evening, requiring thousands of west county residents north of the Russian River to leave their homes.

Smoke from the Walbridge fire fills the sky on the evening of Aug. 18 in this photo taken from the north side of McCray Ridge Road and the McCray Ridge Vineyards overlooking Palmer Creek, Cloud Ridge Road and the Mill Creek watershed.
Smoke from the Walbridge fire fills the sky on the evening of Aug. 18 in this photo taken from the north side of McCray Ridge Road and the McCray Ridge Vineyards overlooking Palmer Creek, Cloud Ridge Road and the Mill Creek watershed.

By then, a great, dark cloud of smoke filled the sky from across the canyon, an image preserved in the last photo he took before driving away.

“To me, it really looked far away,” he said later. “I never thought it was going to reach our place.”

The ranch would take a beating, with flames fueled by stands of timber now blackened, including the likely loss of 10 acres of grapes and the destruction of Simpson’s guest house and a machinery shop. But it skipped Simpson’s house and the trailer where Valentin and his family live.

“It’s amazing,” said Simpson, who departed about 20 minutes ahead of her workers, along with a friend who had been renting the guest house.

She said her house had been resurfaced with stucco after her husband, Stan, died in 2007. A big effort was also made to clear defensible space around the home.

When she evacuated, “I really didn’t think it was going to get to us because, I don’t know, we had two other fires and evacuated last year, and nothing happened,” she said.

“By the time we got down the road it was pretty clear it was serious,” she said. “It was clear it was really close to us.”

Fire officials said the winds at that point were driving the Walbridge through the Austin Creek recreational area toward the southeast, aligning the fire with the steep canyon behind McCray Ridge, allowing it to run up the ridgelines and throw embers ahead. Spot fires spread all over the Sweetwater Springs Road area, which remained a critical front for the duration of the weekslong firefight.

That night of Aug. 18, “it was running super fast and super hard,” Sonoma County Fire District Chief Mark Heine said.

The very steep terrain was densely packed with timber, brush and grass, “so it had a huge fuel load,” he said.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever know if it was the advancing flame front or embers ahead of the advancing fire” that ignited the ridge, Heine said.

McCray Ridge Road, down to the intersection with Sweetwater Springs Road and several miles in either direction, was among the last parts of fire zone to reopen for residents. Even after the final evacuation orders in Sonoma County were lifted on Friday, a nearly 3-mile stretch of Sweetwater Springs leading up to the intersection with McCray Ridge remained closed, the road considered too unsafe due to damaged trees. Major tree work was already underway in the area, said Chris Godley, the county’s emergency services director.

The first few nights of the wildfire proved harrowing for fire crews trying to navigate narrow roads and driveways to try to defend structures. The top of Sweetwater Springs Road and McCray Ridge were the worst conditions observed by crews, he said.

Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman was with a Cal Fire engine and a local fire captain sent to the area around 4 a.m. Aug. 19 when they turned onto McCray Ridge Road. They started to make their way up and confronted what Baxman described as “a wall of flame" that turned them back.

Flames burn along both sides of McCray Ridge Road a little after 4 a.m. on Aug. 19, 2020. (Steve Baxman)
Flames burn along both sides of McCray Ridge Road a little after 4 a.m. on Aug. 19, 2020. (Steve Baxman)

“So, that thing hit through there right around midnight, that night,” he said speaking of the hours before his visit.

Christianson had been packed and ready to go early the previous afternoon when alerts and increasingly urgent evacuation warnings began chiming on his phone.

He knew he was well-insured and would be able to rebuild, but he didn’t think his majestic redwood trees would survive, and that hurt him deeply.

So his plan was to linger, to enjoy being among them “as long as possible.” Forbes, who had already fled, urged him by phone to leave.

When he finally did, he left behind his two Subaru station wagons, rolling out in the 24-year-old, hand-me-down Toyota Corolla he knew his 99-year-old mom would expect to see when he made his weekly visit to see her in Palo Alto.

His friend, who lives on the property in another home that also was destroyed, was the first back to see the devastation. He told Christianson, “Wow, your view is even better.”

Christianson had spent five days driving the streets of Santa Rosa “shellshocked,” weeping, before he “just said, ’Nope,’ ” finding strength, in part, through the support of his insurer and the many former students who have reached out after seeing his photo in news reports.

The redwoods are burned, but he hopes they’ll survive, too.

“My attitude is getting better every day,” he said. “I’ll be back. It was shocking the first few days, but it’s a mission now. I’ve got to rebuild.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine