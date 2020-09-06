Shock and sorrow for ridgetop residents north of Guerneville in wake of Walbridge fire

Chuck Christianson stayed in his home high above the Russian River Valley for hours longer than he should have, relishing his view of the rolling hills and savoring the noble redwoods surrounding his ridgetop house. He knew it would all be gone when he made it back.

The power had been out for several days, but he had his phone and a wireless speaker, and he calmed himself with opera music and other favorites — milking the last few moments of life at his personal haven before surrendering it to advancing flames.

The Walbridge fire was still a ways off, somewhere to the northwest, though the sky had grown dark and ominous — “creepy,” Christianson said — when he finally left that Tuesday evening, Aug. 18.

“I could see there was poison in the sky,” he said.

By dawn the next morning, an inferno had swept through the rural neighborhood atop McCray Ridge Road, torching one structure after another, including the home Christianson had designed and built 28 years earlier, with views stretching all the way to Mount Tamalpais and the sea.

The remains of the second-story loft and open-air deck where he slept for four or five months a year are now mingled with the ruins of the rest of the structure: fine ash, a few charred timbers, bent metal sheeting and bits of concrete.

One of his two dogs, his 9-year-old briard, Cocoa, is still missing. She ran off hours before the fire hit their mountain, he believes.

“There’s nothing up there. Totally gone,” said Christianson, a retired math teacher who spent his last 15 years at Piner High School in Santa Rosa. “It’s like somebody dropped a bomb or something.”

Though a friend got there first, reporting back on the loss of his home, he would soon see for himself on several returns to the burn zone, in the second case, hiking in with an Associated Press photographer whose shots were published nationwide.

Christianson, 67, had moved from San Francisco after his partner died, making what was once their weekend retreat on McCray Ridge into his permanent home. When he fled the fire, he was taken in by friends before finding a room at the Hilton Garden Inn near the county airport.

Christianson is part of an expanding generation of Californians forced to reckon each year with the awful toll of catastrophic wildfire, as blazes since 2017 have set new, grim records for destruction, deaths and overall size. 2020 may be no different.

The lightning storm that moved across much of the state Aug. 16 and 17, touched off as many as 60 fires around the North Bay, including a strike in the coastal hills above Cazadero that would break out and become the Walbridge fire.

It has now burned across 86 square miles of steep, rugged terrain in northwestern Sonoma County, destroying at least 298 structures, including 159 homes. As of Saturday evening, it was 95% contained, according to Cal Fire.

About 20 of those losses, including a dozen or more homes, were concentrated north of Guerneville along McCray Ridge Road, a remote, private lane off Sweetwater Springs Road that runs west into Austin Creek State Recreation Area.

The narrow dirt and gravel road climbs to 1,700 feet, above even Sweetwater Springs Road, as it makes its way along a ridge furrowed with canyons holding Fife, Sweetwater, Redwood, Palmer and Porter creeks.

The fire charred its surrounding slopes, which now stand out as large black, bald patches of burned chaparral.

A vertical, earthen bank runs along the southern edge of the road, eventually giving way to a limitless view of the forested hills leading down to the Russian River to the south and beyond.

To the north, the road drops away precipitously, revealing a steep, wooded canyon wall now covered in white ash and denuded of its understory.

Beyond, the destruction left in the Mill Creek watershed, where the largest number of homes were lost, stands out. In the distance to the east sit Healdsburg and the Alexander Valley.

A yellow sign posted on a roadside tree says, “Speed Limit 13¾ MPH. This is God’s Country. Don’t Drive Like Hell Through It.”

For Nicole St. Jean, this place and her home in it was a cherished refuge, a sanctuary that she shared first with her two children and later with various roommates, renting from a couple in Iowa who planned eventually to retire there.

Recently, she’s lived in the home with a friend and another housemate, as well as several pets, including six outdoor cats whose fate is unknown.

“We were a very tight community,” said St. Jean, 55. “I used to refer to it as heaven, because that’s what it felt like. It was heaven....When you were coming up the hill, you could see the ocean.