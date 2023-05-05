Pine Flat Road was once a wagon trail wending its way into the Mayacamas Mountains, passing through a mercury mining boomtown that long ago went bust.

Nowadays, those traversing the narrow, slide-prone byway east of Healdsburg include cyclists unfazed by its cruel pitches, and binoculars-wielding birders using the pullouts on the sprawling Modini Preserve, through which Pine Flat Road meanders.

And there are the sport shooters.

For decades, gun enthusiasts have used the remote pockets of land beyond the wildlife sanctuary, owned by Audubon Canyon Ranch, to set up informal shooting ranges.

At least some of those hobbyists are unfamiliar, or can’t be bothered with, the principle of Leave No Trace.

Together, they have left behind an awful mess.

The dispiriting site comes into view just over 10 miles from the valley floor, after the road has passed through what was once the short-lived town of Pine Flat, beyond a pond known for its rare dragonflies, above stands of oaks and skeletal Doug firs blackened by the 2019 Kincade Fire.

Thirty feet north of the road is the sagging frame of what was once a Conex cargo container, now shot to bits.

Around it are dozens of other targets: propane tanks, a fire extinguisher, gas cans, the torso of a female mannequin.

The ground is strewn with glass shards from countless beer bottles, summarily blown to bits, along with thousands of spent shotgun shells, brass bullet casings and the odd slug, mingling with miscellaneous trash.

Becky Olsen, an outdoors enthusiast who’s been driving up Pine Flat Road for a quarter century, said she is “disgusted” by the sight, an environmental wound near the top of a mostly untrammeled mountain face.

“After going up to this beautiful, remote area, then coming across that, it’s just appalling,” she said.

“I’m not trying to prevent anybody from enjoying their hobbies,” Olsen added. “I just believe they need to be responsible for cleaning up their trash.”

Confusion over who owns land

A second, smaller shooting area can be found a mile east, up the road, where Pine Flat Road dead-ends into a gated entry to The Geysers geothermal power field, where various signs — including one prohibiting Calpine employees from bringing firearms onto the premises — are riddled with bullets.

The Geysers is administered by the Bureau of Land Management’s Ukiah field office. The BLM, a federal agency, owns other parcels in the area, including the 184-acre polygon whose northern border appears to overlap with at least part of that larger shooting gallery — the one with the shipping container and mannequin.

But when Olsen brought that trashed area to the attention of the BLM in April, she was told that land is “a mix of private property and California State land.”

Olsen then directed her queries to the Sonoma County division of Environmental Health and Safety, which advised her to consult the county’s Code Enforcement Division.

A manager in that office informed her, via email, “We have identified the parcels as being Federal lands, and therefore the County has no enforcement authority.”

Olsen was puzzled. “BLM says it’s not their land,” she wrote. “What other federal agency would own them?”

“We have no idea,” came the reply from the county. “It just says Federal Land on our mapping system.”

Mystery solved

Shedding a bit more light on the matter was Tim Pudoff, a cartographic whiz and project manager for the county’s Information Services Division.

Using a Google Earth image from a reporter — the cargo container, detectable from the satellite, was circled in yellow highlighter — “and the overall shape of Pine Flat Road as a guide,” Pudoff wrote in an email, “I have examined the area using the County Assessor’s internal database and the BLM National Data Viewer website.”

Pine Flat Road curves its way through two parcels “in the area in question,” he wrote. The bottom, or southern tract, is that 184-acre polygon. On top of it is a smaller, 21-acre, parallelogram-shaped parcel.

An image Pudoff passed along appears to show that the shooting range straddles the shared border of both parcels.

A screenshot of a topographical map overlaid with parcels showing land ownership in the vicinity of Pine Flat Road in Sonoma County, where illegal target shooting has resulted in a littered landscape. (Courtesy of Tim Pudoff, Sonoma County Information Services Division)

The County Assessor system, said Pudoff, shows properties as being owned by the Federal Government.

Which was strange, because the BLM website identifies the smaller parcel — on which the shot-up cargo box was plopped — as state property.