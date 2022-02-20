Shooting at Portland protest against police violence leaves 1 dead

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting Saturday night during a protest in Portland against killings by police officers.

The Portland Police Bureau said a woman was dead when officers arrived. Two men and three other women were taken to a nearby hospital, police said. Information on their conditions was not immediately released.

The shooting took place near a park in Portland that has been the staging ground for a number of protests against police killings in recent years. Neighbors said several shots were fired.

“I was sitting in the room talking to my wife, and all of a sudden you hear repeated gunshots,” said Jeff Pry, who lives in the area.

Protesters were to meet around 7 p.m. and begin to march around 8 p.m. local time from the Normandale Park area, according to flyers shared online before the event. The shooting seemed to take place before the march could begin, but few accounts online shared details, and many activists did not respond to requests for comment.

Information on social media indicated the protest Saturday was in response to the death of Amir Locke, 22, who was fatally shot by police in Minneapolis when they were carrying out a search warrant early on Feb. 2. The killing of Locke, who was Black, stirred anger in Portland.

Locke was not the target of the police raid, which was carried out with a so-called no-knock warrant that does not require notifying residents. Minneapolis has since suspended the use of such warrants.

According to an image that promoted the protest on social media, organizers also sought “justice for Patrick Kimmons” and others. Kimmons, a 27-year-old Black man, was fatally shot in 2018 by police officers in Portland who were responding to an altercation that also included two other men. A grand jury determined that deadly force was justified.

Before the demonstration, multiple social media accounts belonging to far-right groups shared information about a possible counterprotest. One account warned that if the march got out of hand, there could be a “counterpunch.” But it was unclear whether counterprotesters actually attended or were involved.

Portland has been a center for the racial justice protests that were touched off by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020. In Portland, the demonstrations have sometimes spiraled into violence between protesters and counterprotesters.

Police in Portland have acknowledged using force more than 6,000 times during protests in 2020, prompting a reprimand from the Justice Department, which has said they were out of compliance with a previous settlement agreement.

The use of clandestine FBI surveillance teams in response to the Portland protests, and militarized federal agents who were sent to protect federal buildings, stirred concerns about violation of rights and government overreach.

In 2020 the Portland City Council voted to partly defund the police bureau, but it later reversed course after an increase in shootings and murders. Last year, there were more than 90 murders in Portland, eclipsing the previous record of 66 set in the 1990s.