20-year-old man killed in shooting near downtown Santa Rosa
A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night near downtown Santa Rosa, police said.
Multiple residents called Santa Rosa police just before 9:10 a.m. to report gunshots in the 700 block of Slater Street, just a block north of College Avenue, Sgt. Patricia Seffens said.
Police found the man injured and he was pronounced dead at the site.
Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack and there is no immediate danger to the community, Seffens said.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
