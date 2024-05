20-year-old man killed in shooting near downtown Santa Rosa

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night near downtown Santa Rosa, police said.

Multiple residents called Santa Rosa police just before 9:10 a.m. to report gunshots in the 700 block of Slater Street, just a block north of College Avenue, Sgt. Patricia Seffens said.

Police found the man injured and he was pronounced dead at the site.

Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack and there is no immediate danger to the community, Seffens said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

