Shooting in downtown Santa Rosa critically injures man

Santa Rosa police are asking the public for help following an overnight shooting Sunday that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1:45 a.m. near Mendocino and Elliott avenues in downtown Santa Rosa, police said, adding that the victim is expected to recover.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot at 200 Fifth St., according to officials.

Responding police officers found the victim inside a car with several other people. He was the only one injured, police said.

Authorities believe the victim and the suspect, who did not appear to know each other, had an argument in a downtown business around 1 a.m.

The argument escalated into a physical fight between several people, police said.

At some point, the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot more than one time. After the shots were fired, the man fled, police said.

Emergency medical personnel rushed the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Motives for the shooting and fight are still being investigated by detectives, according to Santa Rosa police.

The Santa Rosa Police Department encourages anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that would assist with the investigation to contact SRPD through its online Tip Line: www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

