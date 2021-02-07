Shooting in Windsor sends 1 to hospital

A 30-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot multiple times Saturday night in Windsor, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Police have not yet identified suspects in the shooting, which left cars in a northwest Windsor neighborhood riddled with bullets and the unidentified man lying in the roadway.

Windsor Police Department deputies were dispatched about 7:40 p.m. Saturday to the 900 block of Gemini Drive after dispatchers received multiple calls about shots being fired in the area, according to a Nixle alert sent by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Sunday afternoon.

A deputy found the man bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds. The deputy applied pressure to the man’s wounds until emergency medical workers arrived and took the man to a hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

It’s unclear where the man is from, what hospital he was taken to or how he was doing Sunday afternoon. Multiple calls to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office’s public information line were not returned Sunday.

According to the release, detectives found multiple shell casings and multiple cars with bullet holes in the area of the shooting, and detectives were continuing to track down leads in the case.

Investigators encouraged anyone with information to call the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 707-565-2121.

