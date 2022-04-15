Shooting near Bay Area high school prompts lockdown

BELMONT – Carlmont High School in Belmont was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon following a shooting just north of the campus, police said.

In a social media post at 2:22 p.m., the Belmont Police Department said there was police activity in the area of Valerga Drive and Alameda de las Pulgas. Police later confirmed an investigation was underway into a shooting on the 1200 block of Valerga Drive.

Police called the shooting an “isolated incident.” No injuries were reported and no suspect information was immediately available.

The high school was placed on lockdown as a precaution and students were released at 3:20 p.m., police said. Parents and guardians were instructed to pick up students from the south driveway closest to San Carlos and proceed south to return home.

