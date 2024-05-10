A man suffering from a single gunshot wound was found in the area outside of Jack in the Box in Roseland early Friday morning, according to officials.

At 12:48 a.m., the Santa Rosa Police Department responded to a report from a passerby who called 911 and tended to the man in the area of Dutton Avenue and Sebastopol Road, said police spokesperson Patricia Seffens.

The victim, a 38-year-old man from Santa Rosa, was taken to a hospital for treatment, Seffens said. They do not yet know where the shooting had occurred.

Though no suspect has been identified, “we do not believe the community is at risk,” she added.

The shooting is still under investigation, but authorities believe it was targeted and not gang-related at this time, Seffens said.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting call the Violent Crimes Investigation tip line at 707-543-3590.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter,) @alana_minkler.