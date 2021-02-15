Shooting suspect arrested on multiple offenses after gunshots fired into Santa Rosa home

A 21-year-old Windsor man was arrested and jailed early Monday morning after he is believed to have fired a gun into an occupied mobile home in south Santa Rosa, where a resident was injured by glass from a shattered mirror, police said.

Police said Hector Juan Carlos Barragan was with several other people who went to the Squire Lane residence near Kawana Springs Road a short time before the 3:10 a.m. shooting, but he was not allowed in because he was intoxicated.

He apparently became angry as a result, and about 30 minutes later, several shots were fired into the mobile home, perhaps intended for the people he had come with, though they already had departed, police Sgt. Christopher Mahurin said.

At least two gunshots found their way to a bathroom in the residence, and one shattered a mirror, sending shards of glass flying, Mahurin said. Some of the glass struck the face of the victim, who was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening lacerations.

Police obtained a description of Barragan and the dark gray Dodge Charger he was driving. They were searching for him when a sheriff’s deputy pulled him over on Old Redwood Highway in Larkfield a while later, Mahurin said.

Authorities did not find a gun with him, but because he was on probation, searched his home, locating hundreds of Xanax pills, some cocaine, 9mm ammunition and a magazine, Mahurin said.

A 9mm casing also was found at the shooting scene.

Barragan was arrested for suspected assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism, possession of controlled substances for sale, illegal possession of ammunition by a felon, violation of probation and several other offenses.

He remained in custody at the Sonoma County jail, with bail set at $32,000.

Witnesses or anyone else with information about the shooting may provide it to police through the department’s online tip system at SRCity.org/CrimeTips.

