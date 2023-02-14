Shooting victims at Michigan State University were all students

EAST LANSING, Michigan — A gunman killed three Michigan State University students and badly wounded five others in shootings that set off a three-hour police search late Monday, forcing scared students to hide in dormitories and classrooms at one of America’s largest college campuses.

The gunman, a 43-year-old man who had no connection to the university, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound off campus early Tuesday, police said. But as hundreds of officers searched for him, anxiety rippled across the campus and the nearby community of East Lansing.

“I was shaking the entire time,” said Sophia Nedoff, 19, a dietetics major who learned of the attack after emerging from her chemistry exam. She hid for hours like thousands of others after an email told students and faculty to “Run, Hide, Fight.” “I’m still a little shaken up from it.”

Here are the details:

• The five students who were wounded were in critical condition early Tuesday and were being treated at a nearby hospital. None of the victims’ names have been released.

• Chris Rozman, the interim deputy chief of the university’s Police Department, identified the gunman as Anthony McRae. “We have no idea why he came to campus,” Rozman said.

• Rozman said two of the students were killed in Berkey Hall, an academic building. Another student was killed nearby at the MSU Union, a popular place for students to eat or study.

• Teresa Woodruff, interim president of Michigan State University, said classes would be canceled until Monday morning, and other operations were on a modified schedule.

• Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat who represents the district that includes Michigan State, noted at a news conference that it has been a little over a year since a shooting at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, that killed four people, and that some graduates of Oxford High now attended Michigan State. “We have children in Michigan who are living through their second school shooting in under a year and a half,” she said.