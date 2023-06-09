Shop building in southwest Santa Rosa catches fire, killing cat

Santa Rosa firefighters on Friday morning were at the scene of a large, shop-style metal building on fire in southwest Santa Rosa that left one cat dead, authorities said.

Fire crews were dispatched to a workshop building on fire at about 10:47 a.m., said Paul Lowenthal, Santa Rosa Fire Department’s division chief and fire marshal. The building, located in the 1500 block of Ludwig Avenue, is in a rural part of the city.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and had to force entry into the building, which had a “significant amount of fire inside,” Lowenthal said.

No people were injured, he said. However, they found a dead cat inside. A dog had escaped, he said.

Crews in six engines, a latter truck and two water tenders responded and were able to put the fire under control within about 15 minutes, Lowenthal said.

The cause is still under investigation and estimated cost of damage is not yet known, he said.

