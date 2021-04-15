Shortages, cancellations mar first day of bigger local vaccination push

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County, go here .

The first day of coronavirus vaccination eligibility for all Californians 16 and older appeared as grim as predicted for those attempting to make appointments in Sonoma County on Thursday, as the massive influx of newly qualified people — an estimated 123,000 in this county alone — overwhelmed websites to schedule a limited amount of shots.

Also, at least one local vaccination clinic canceled some appointments.

Overall, based on a tight vaccine supply in the county that’s expected to get worse before expanding, it’s likely to remain challenging for days or even weeks to get an appointment for a first shot.

Appointments were scarce on MyTurn.com, the state-sanctioned online portal that is gradually being phased in for all county vaccination clinics. At about 11 a.m., a random sampling of 10 Sonoma County ZIP codes revealed only two available appointments on Saturday; those appointments were in Napa, and showed up only when searching for the Larkfield-Wikiup area — more than 40 miles from the vaccination site.

No time slots for shots came up available during searches on the sites of pharmacy chains CVS, Safeway and Walgreens.

Meanwhile, Sonoma County Medical Association canceled Thursday appointments for 16- and 17-year-olds expecting to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at its clinic at Grace Pavilion on the property of the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. The medical association, which is partnering with Santa Rosa Community Health to administer inoculations, gets its supply from sources outside the county.

The medical association reached out to county health officials in hope of securing additional vaccine doses. But the county got only 1,170 doses of Pfizer this week, and had no extras to give.

A county spokesman said the local vaccination clinics getting their doses from county public health officials are looking closely at upcoming events and scheduling only appointments for which they have adequate supply, but that as of Thursday, none were canceling existing appointments.

Sonoma County has built a network of vaccinators — not counting major hospital networks or pharmacies — with the capacity to administer 40,000 doses per week, but supply has yet to approach that figure. The county expects to receive 13,380 doses next week, a slight decline from this week.

The state Department of Public Health said it received 2.4 million doses of vaccine from the federal government last week and 2 million doses this week, and is expecting to get 1.9 million next week — a reduction of more than 20% over the two-week period. That declining availability is passed along to counties.

California’s allocation will remain flat the week of April 25, with another projection of 1.9 million doses, an indication that ongoing shortages may not relent locally anytime soon.

This story is developing and will be updated.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.