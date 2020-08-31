Shortchanged California firefighters to be paid $4.8 million in back wages

California is paying $4.8 million to a group of state firefighters to make up for miscalculating an insurance-related benefit.

The state offers $155 per month to workers who get health and dental insurance from a spouse or another source instead of through the state.

About 1,900 Cal Fire firefighters elected to receive the cash payments for some period of time between May 2015 and June 2018. The state determined in 2018 that it should have been counting the cash payments toward firefighters' base salaries for the purpose of determining their overtime pay, but hadn't been, said Tim Edwards, president of union Cal Fire Local 2881.

"When it was brought to their attention, the state of California -- the department and CalHR -- acted quickly to resolve the problem and limit more damages," Edwards said.

The settlement makes good on the under-payments for three years, which is the maximum allowed under the statute of limitations, he said.

The state Legislature is expected to approve the money in a settlement agreement through a budget bill. The next step will be for the State Controller's Office to process the payments to include in firefighters' checks, Edwards said. He didn't have an estimate when the money would show up on checks.

Overtime pay is built into Cal Fire firefighters' shifts. The firefighters work 72-hour firehouse shifts -- three days straight -- and all the hours over 56 are overtime. They work longer shifts while fighting wildfires.