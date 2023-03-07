Should school resource officers return to Petaluma campuses?

Recent violence in North Bay schools has prompted discussion between local leaders on bringing police officers back into Petaluma schools – and Ken Savano, Petaluma’s police chief, is eager to see it happen.

“I’m trying to bring everyone to the table,” Savano said Monday, in order to “talk about the benefits” of school resource officers.

In the wake of a deadly school stabbing in Santa Rosa, alarming clashes at Casa Grande and Petaluma high schools, and an “uptick in activity in calls for service on our own school campuses,” Savano said now is the time to revive a program police have long favored.

“When the program is modeled on student relationships, development, mentoring and coaching,” he said, and police interact with young people “not as a law enforcement officer, but as a community member … the influence is very positive.”

School resource officers, or SROs, have been embedded in Petaluma schools sporadically since the early 2000s when funding is available. Until recently, Savano said, the city and school district shared the costs, but even then, “budget limitations and staffing shortages in the police department forced our partnership to rely on grant funding.”

From 2017 to 2019, a million-dollar state grant allowed Petaluma police to create two SRO positions, establishing officers Jon Antonio and Dan Miller on the Casa Grande and Petaluma campuses, respectively. Those funds ran out, however, and subsequent school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic put the need for campus-based SROs on hold.

Today, Savano says, the need has returned – as has proper funding in the form Petaluma’s Measure U, a city tax measure passed in 2020 that has public safety among its intended priorities.

Whether SROs get implemented again is ultimately up to the Petaluma City Schools district board.

“I can’t speak for the school district,” Savano said. However, “from the city of Petaluma, and talking to City Manager (Peggy) Flynn, this is an important priority.” If the district wants it too, he added, “I’m confident that we’ll find a way to figure that out collaboratively.”

In fact, he said, a meeting has already been planned for Thursday between the Petaluma Police Department and Petaluma City Schools to discuss SROs. Flynn confirmed that the city is “working with PCS to understand how we can meet the needs of the students – whether it’s SROs, mental health professionals, etc.”

Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Matthew Harris also confirmed the Thursday meeting, stating that “The safety and mental health of our students and staff is our top priority and we have appreciated the collaboration between our district and our partner, the Petaluma Police Department. Particularly in light of recent events in Sonoma County, our district and the city are meeting on Thursday to discuss ways we can strengthen our partnership.”

Public sentiment remains divided on SROs and police officers in general, especially after the death of George Floyd and the nationwide protests that followed. To some, SROs are seen as a militaristic presence on school campuses who unfairly target minorities for discipline.

Should Petaluma’s school board – and the parents and other voters who elect them – be convinced of the need for SROs, Savano’s officers will next have to win over the students.

“I see police on campus fairly often, and I really don't know if I feel more or less safe with them on campus,” said Chloe Hartman, a Casa Grande ninth grader. “It's something that I wish I could find a solid answer to.”

In recent days, the largest police presence on the Casa Grande campus followed a Feb. 17 incident in which two assailants in ski masks entered a classroom to attack another student during class. No one was hurt, and the assailants were identified and arrested – but students, parents and faculty were rattled.

Twelve days later, a similar incident at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa – in which two students burst into a classroom to attack another student in an ongoing feud – ended with the stabbing death of one of the students.

Asked if incidents like that have altered her perspective, Hartman said, “I feel like I'm more aware now. When I see people about to get into a fight and the teachers or staff members are there to stop or prevent it, I'm very thankful. … I think, ‘Wow, what if they hadn't been there to stop it? Would it have gotten bigger? Would it have become something more serious than a conflict between students?’”

At Petaluma High School, 16-year-old junior Maddie Norwood was more certain of her opinion on SROs. "I don't like the idea of police officers coming to PHS,” she said. “I know it would make a lot of students feel unsafe for new and unnecessary reasons. … It would only heighten the tensions that already exist among students and staff and prolong our recovery period."