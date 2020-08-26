Should you get a flu shot? Pharmacies are ready - here's what you need to know

Public health officials are urging everyone over the age of 6 months to get a flu vaccination amid concerns about a possible second wave of the coronavirus in the fall.

Such a surge in COVID-19 cases occurring during a busy flu season could place major strains on health care systems, experts have warned.

"In this context, getting a flu vaccine will be more important than ever," the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The CDC has not recommended earlier vaccination than in years past, but a survey conducted among U.S. consumers commissioned by CVS Health shows that 54% of those surveyed plan to get their flu shot earlier than last year.

"Getting vaccinated in July or August is too early, especially for older people, because of the likelihood of reduced protection against flu infection later in the flu season," the CDC said. The agency recommended the public get the flu shot in September or October.

CVS Pharmacy and its MinuteClinic, as well as other national chains like Rite Aid, Walgreens and Target, already have vaccinations available, and are urging consumers to get their vaccinations before the end of October. Most doctor's offices have flu shots available, too.

"By getting a flu shot this fall and taking other proactive measures to improve general health and immunity, individuals and families can protect themselves against seasonal flu, help safeguard the overall health of the community and minimize the impact on health care resources," CVS said in a release.

Walgreens told Bloomberg News it expects to give 50% more flu shots than usual this year.

Rite Aid chief medical officer Dr. Kel Riley added, "At a time when our health care system is still reeling from the impact of COVID-19, protecting our communities from the flu is more important than ever. ... As COVID-19 and flu season collide, the role of our pharmacists defending the health and wellness of our communities is more critical than ever before."

Among the vaccinations available at most pharmacy chains:

-- Quadrivalent flu vaccine, which provides protection against four strains of the flu: the influenza A H3N2 virus, the influenza A H1N1 virus and two strains of influenza B virus.

-- FLUAD, a quadrivalent vaccine that helps create a stronger immune response to vaccination and is approved for people 65 and older.

-- Fluzone HD, a high-dose vaccine indicated for patients 65 and older.

-- Flublok, a unique vaccine that is processed without EGG, and is for use with patients 18 and older.

The survey commissioned by CVS Health indicates that the coronavirus pandemic may have increased individuals' likelihood to get a flu shot, with 66% of consumers planning to when asked in July, compared to only 34% planning to get vaccinated when asked in January.

The vaccination has been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness by between 40% and 60% among the overall population when well-matched to the flu virus, according to the CDC. However, the vaccine typically proves effective two weeks after being administered.

Concerns over the flu this fall and its impact on hospitals in conjunction with COVID-19 have influenced the University of California to implement mandatory flu vaccines for all students, staff and faculty.

Appointments and walk-in vaccinations are available at the national stores, depending on the location, and coupons are available on the companies' websites.

The large chains have also put in place additional precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including mandatory facial coverings for all involved and personal protective equipment to be worn by the providers.