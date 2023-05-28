The Regional Parks River Shuttle, which provides transport to two beaches along the Russian River, reopened this weekend for the summer season.

The service operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekend and holidays from now until Labor Day weekend on Sept. 4, Sonoma County Regional Parks spokesperson Sarah Phelps said in a news release.

The vans travel a loop, departing every 30 minutes from El Molino High School, at 7050 Covey Road, Forestville, and stopping at Steelhead Beach Regional Park and Sunset Beach River Park.

The last outgoing shuttle leaves the high school at 2 p.m. and the last returning shuttle leaves Sunset Beach at 6 p.m., according to the regional parks website.

An all-day ticket costs $5. Kids under 18 ride for free, though they still need to reserve a ticket. Residents can obtain their passes for the air-conditioned, ADA-accessible, low-emission vans at russianrivershuttle.mytrakk.com.

Parking at the shuttle pickup location is free.

The service is a part of a larger effort to decrease traffic jams and impacts of parking in neighborhoods near the river. It also aims to improve river access, especially on hotter days when parking lots reach capacity and park rangers temporarily close entrances.

The two beach stops are also at the beginning and end of a 4.5-hour floating route for tubes and rafts, allowing residents to utilize the service instead of needing to park one vehicle at the beginning and end of the route.

Coolers, deflated rafts and tubes, fishing poles and other gear are allowed on the shuttle. Dogs are not allowed.

Residents are not allowed to consume alcohol on the shuttle or at the beach.

If residents have questions about the river shuttle, they can contact the operator, C3 Transportation, at 1-800-727-0279 or 415-727-7717 or info@c3transit.com.

