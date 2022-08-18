Silacci Dairy named Sonoma County Fair’s Outstanding Dairy of the Year

Fourth generation dairy farmers Ben and Jessica Silacci, along with their sons Joey, Cody, Blake and Danny, were officially named the Sonoma County Fair’s Outstanding Dairy of the Year, with the award presented at the fair by Marilyn Herzog.

The Silacci family dairy, started by Quinto and Velaria Silacci, has been operating on Lakeville Hwy. for over 100 years, and is currently the last dairy along a stretch of road that once held seven sprawling dairies. Ben and Jessica purchased the business from Dan Silacci in 2012, and began transitioning the operation into an organic dairy. One year later, they began shipping milk to Straus Family Creamery.

In a news release following the award last week, Ben and Jessica’s passion for their land and commitment to the dairy industry receives high praise.

“They are interested in regenerative farming, carbon sequestration, and improving soil health,” the notice states. “Being the best stewards of the land they can possibly be is key to their long-term success as dairy farmers. Ben and Jessica feel fortunate to raise their young children on a working farm and carry on a family tradition.”