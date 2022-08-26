Single vehicle crash in Forestville leaves 2 hospitalized, DUI suspected

A Santa Rosa woman and a man were hospitalized after the woman, suspected of drunk driving, crashed in Forestville early Friday morning, authorities said.

A 48-year-old male passenger and the driver, Sarah Magana, 30, of Santa Rosa, were taken to the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for major, but non-life-threatening injures, said Officer David deRutte, a spokesperson for California Highway Patrol.

Around 1:30 a.m., the two were driving east on River Road east of Martinelli Road in a white Lexis SUV when she made an “unsafe“ turn and hit the guard rail.

No one else was involved in the crash, he said.

Magana who was showing signs of alcohol intoxication was charged on suspicion of a felony DUI causing injury, deRutte said. She was released to the hospital for treatment.

