Traffic was backed up for more than hour Friday after a single-car rollover crash northbound on Highway 101.

The vehicle flipped over for unknown reasons, blocking the right lane at about 3:25 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer David de Rutte. The driver suffered only a minor injury, he said.

The Freeway Service Patrol, a state agency that employs local towing companies to respond to accidents on highways, got there at about 4 p.m. and moved the car to the shoulder of the highway, deRutte said.

The traffic was backed up to Penngrove Avenue following the crash, he added.

