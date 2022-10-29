Subscribe

Single-vehicle rollover causes traffic backup on Highway 101 in Cotati

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 28, 2022, 6:15PM
Updated 6 hours ago

Traffic was backed up for more than hour Friday after a single-car rollover crash northbound on Highway 101.

The vehicle flipped over for unknown reasons, blocking the right lane at about 3:25 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer David de Rutte. The driver suffered only a minor injury, he said.

The Freeway Service Patrol, a state agency that employs local towing companies to respond to accidents on highways, got there at about 4 p.m. and moved the car to the shoulder of the highway, deRutte said.

The traffic was backed up to Penngrove Avenue following the crash, he added.

Kathleen Coates

Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat 

As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways.  I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.

