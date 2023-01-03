Sinkhole swallows car in Mendocino County, leaves residents cut off from road

Heavy rain from the weekend's storm opened up a massive sinkhole in Mendocino County, swallowing up a car and leaving residents and guests of a RV camp stranded.

The private road off Highway 101 between Arnold and Willits developed a sinkhole on Friday amid storm conditions that swept through Northern California over the holiday weekend. A vehicle on the road eventually dropped into the widening hole in the asphalt and needed to be removed by Caltrans workers, according to MendoFever, but luckily no injuries were reported.

Mendocino County Sheriff's Office spokesperson captain Gregory Van Patten told SFGATE that "residents are only able to access their homes by use of a foot trail as the roadway entrance is no longer passable by vehicle."

"The sinkhole was located on private property so the owner was working with their insurance company ... to attempt to identify a road repair company to fix the damaged roadway," Van Patten added.

The road primarily serves the Creekside Cabins and RV Resort, a 50-site RV camp that's open year-round. MendoFever reported "about 50" guests were unable to move their cars and RVs as a result of the sinkhole. Requests for more information about the current status of the road were not returned by the Mendocino County Office of Emergency Services at the time of publication.

More rain is on the way for Northern California. The National Weather Service declared a flood watch for Mendocino County starting early Wednesday until early Thursday. Three to four inches of rain are forecast for lower elevations, with up to six inches of rain at higher points.

"Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain," the weather service said. "In addition area rivers including the Russian, Navarro, Garcia, Mad, and Eel Rivers are expected to rise several feet."