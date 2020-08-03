Sir Francis Drake High School in San Anselmo to change its name

Sir Francis Drake High School in San Anselmo is changing its name, according to Tamalpais Union High School District officials.

An English explorer, Sir Francis Drake took a large role in the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade and was a slave-owner himself. District officials made the decision to remove Drake’s name to reflect the school’s current values, school officials said.

The name Sir Francis Drake and the school’s mascot, the Pirates, has been a part of the school’s identity for 70 years. Now, the Board of Trustees is considering options for a new name.

The school has already begun removing or covering any symbols on campus pertaining to Drake or the Pirates.

“It is our hope that all sides can be heard and we can move forward with a new name that is unifying and inclusive,” the statement said.

Staff members at the high school began meeting in early June to discuss the name change.

They said that they hope to change more than just the name of the school by also addressing “policies, systems, and behaviors that have led our students and colleagues to feel unsafe, unwelcome, and undervalued.”

There will be three community input sessions on Aug. 12 and 25 and a final meeting on Sept. 8 to discuss the future of the high school’s name. More information will be available on the school district’s web page.

The name change comes as a 30-foot statue of Sir Francis Drake at Larkspur Landing in Marin County was removed July 29.

Officials from the city of Larkspur said they removed the statue in response to “unsafe” planned demonstrations to tear down the statue. The removal is temporary, the city said, while discussions about its future continue.