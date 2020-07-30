Sir Francis Drake sculpture removed from Larkspur Landing

A sculpture of controversial British explorer and pirate Sir Francis Drake no longer stands by the bay at Larkspur Landing in Marin County.

City of Larkspur crews removed the 30-foot-tall steel artwork early Wednesday morning while it was still dark.

A statement posted on the city's website provided this explanation:

"The removal is in response to planned demonstrations to tear down or demolish the statue this Thursday in a way that is potentially unsafe. Removing the statue is intended to promote public safety while preserving the statue so that dialogue about its future can continue."

City Manager Dan Schwarz authorized the removal, which the city says is temporary.

The sculpture commemorates Drake's landfall on a beach in what is now Point Reyes National Seashore in the spring of 1579. He claimed the land for England, according to some historical accounts.

Drake was the most famous sea captain of his time, a pirate commissioned by Queen Elizabeth to raid and loot the Spanish, and a vice admiral in the fleet that defeated the Spanish Armada, a turning point in English history.

But as a young sea officer eager to get his first captainship, he accepted the command of a slave ship that made three voyages to Guinea and Sierra Leone. During the voyages, some 1,200-1,400 Africans were enslaved and as many as 4,000 may have died.

Drake's sculpture, an abstract depiction of the explorer erected in 1990 next to the ferry terminal, was targeted by Black Lives Matter activists in the wake of the George Floyd killing. A petition calling for its removal has been circulating.

A similar movement seeks to remove Drake statues in Plymouth and Tavistock, England.

Dennis Patton, the San Rafael sculptor who created the Larkspur Landing piece, only learned that it had been taken down when SFGATE contacted him Wednesday morning. He said he was not given any advance notice by the city.

Larkspur City Council will address the removal of the sculpture and its future at its next meeting on Aug. 5.

Drake's name is found throughout Marin County and the Bay Area, including the well-known Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Marin, a high school in San Anselmo and a famous hotel on Union Square in San Francisco.

------

Mike Moffitt is an SFGATE Reporter. Email: moffitt@sfgate.com. Twitter: @Mike_at_SFGate