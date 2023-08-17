Sirens were silent during the Lahaina fire. Maui's emergency chief says he doesn't regret it

As officials review the emergency response to the Lahaina fire and what could have been done differently, one question continues to pop up: Why weren't there sirens?

Herman Andaya, who leads Maui's Emergency Management Agency, addressed the issue during a Wednesday afternoon news conference that grew tense at times as reporters asserted that the decision not to use sirens could have led to loss of life.

"Do you regret not sounding the sirens?" a reporter with CBS News asked.

"I do not," Andaya responded.

The death toll from the fire has risen to 110, with 38% of the burn zone searched, authorities said. Family and friends have held out hope for missing loved ones, as more than 1,000 people remain unaccounted for. In the wake of the tragedy, anger and questions about the failure to sound alarms continue to mount.

Anadaya said the island's outdoor siren system was designed for tsunamis, not wildfires, and is not part of the agency's standard response protocol.

"The public is trained to seek higher ground in the event that the siren has sounded," he said.

The agency used several other types of emergency notifications to alert people to the fire, Andaya said. Some of the systems used were wireless emergency alerts, which send text messages to residents, and the emergency alert system, which broadcasts emergency notifications via television and radio. Other local alert systems, such as MEMA alerts, have also been used in the past.

"It is our practice to use the most effective means of conveying an emergency message to the public during a wildland fire," Andaya said.

Andaya also said many of the sirens are along the coastline, not on the mountain side of Lahaina, which is where the fire ignited.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green backed Andaya at the news conference, recounting his own experience when he came to the state to practice medicine.

"When I first moved to Hawaii, people told me if you hear a siren, it's a tsunami and go to high ground," Green said.

Andaya also is facing criticism about his qualifications to lead an emergency team. Honolulu Civil Beat, a nonprofit news organization, published an article Wednesday calling out Andaya's lack of work in emergency management leadership before his selection to lead the EMA.

When a reporter mentioned the article, Andaya defended his work history, saying he'd spent 11 years as the Maui County mayor's chief of staff and later as the deputy director of the county's Department of Housing and Human Concerns. During that time, he said he went through "numerous trainings" and often reported to the emergency operations center. He also had to complete a civil service exam and was vetted by emergency managers before he was selected for the role.

"To say that I am not qualified I think is incorrect," Andaya said.

Andaya and other Hawaii officials have continued to work on the emergency response in the aftermath of the Lahaina fire, which officials said was 89% contained Wednesday.

Support staff from Hawaii's Office of Wellness and Resilience are on the ground, Green said, to counsel Hawaiians as they grapple with the fires' aftermath. Mental health specialists from the American Red Cross and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have joined them, according to FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell.

"This community is going through one of the worst things that we could possibly imagine and the mental health concerns are real," Criswell said at a news conference at the White House on Wednesday.

Authorities released the names of three more of the more than 100 victims: Melva Benjamin, 71; Virginia Dofa, 90; and Alfredo Galinato, 79. Previously, Robert Dyckman, 74, and Buddy Jantoc, 79, were identified. All were from Lahaina.

The search for human remains has been slow and methodical, with crews sifting through still-hot ruins. Efforts have expanded in recent days, with at least 30 teams of cadaver dogs on the ground and more set to arrive. Mortuary experts from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services arrived earlier this week, along with tons of equipment and supplies, including a portable morgue, to facilitate efforts to process and identify victims.

With one of the two major highways into Lahaina reopened Wednesday, survivors have begun returning to their homes for the first time since the blaze swept through eight days ago and others began to return to work on West Maui.

Times staff writers Alexandra E. Petri, Julia Wick and Faith E. Pinho contributed to this report.