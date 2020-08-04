Sites fire in Colusa County 75% contained; evacuations lifted

The Sites fire northeast of Clearlake was 75 percent contained as of Tuesday morning following a second night of good progress setting containment lines, Cal Fire reported.

The blaze had blackened 560 acres of wildland, but no structures had been damaged and none were threatened by Tuesday, Cal Fire spokesman Tyree Zander said.

All evacuations and road closures have been lifted.

Crews were to continue strengthening control lines and mopping up on Tuesday.

Residents in the area where the fire began Sunday afternoon, Sites Lodoga Road near Lodoga Stonyford Road, were forced to evacuate. Evacuation orders were downgraded to advisories on Monday, then lifted overnight.

The Sites fire is the largest fire in the area this season.

The fire started around 4:15 p.m. Sunday near the 3300 block of Sites Lodoga Road in Colusa County, about 30 miles northeast of Clearlake.