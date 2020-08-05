Sites fire in Colusa County fully contained at 560 acres

The Sites fire northeast of Clearlake was fully contained by Wednesday morning, Cal Fire reported.

The blaze blackened 560 acres of land, but no structures had been damaged and none were threatened, Cal Fire spokesman Tyree Zander said. Evacuations and road closures were lifted Tuesday.

Overnight, crews were able to get the final 10 percent of the fire contained. Crews will be in the area for the next few days patrolling and dousing hotpots.

At 560 acres, the fire was the largest in the area so far this fire season.

It started around 4:15 p.m. Sunday near the 3300 block of Sites Lodoga Road in Colusa County, about 30 miles northeast of Clearlake.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

