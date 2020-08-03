Sites fire northeast of Clearlake steady at 540 acres

Firefighters made progress on a wildland fire northeast of Clearlake overnight, reaching 40 percent containment on the Sites fire.

As of Monday morning, the fire remained at 540 acres, where it had stayed since late Sunday, according to Cal Fire. It’s the largest fire in the area this season.

The fire started around 4:15 p.m. Sunday near the 3300 block of Sites Lodoga Road in Colusa County, about 30 miles northeast of Clearlake. Residents along that stretch of road and Campground Road in Colusa were evacuated.

No structures have been destroyed, though 12 were threatened, Cal Fire said.

Crews kept the flames contained overnight and will continue to strengthen control lines Monday, Cal Fire said. Flames were stopped east of the Squaw Creek Inn on Sites Lodoga.

Evacuations remained in effect Monday morning until further notice.

Sites Lodoga and Lodoga Stonyford Road also remained closed.

A total of 240 firefighting crew were working the fire, in addition to three helicopters, 15 bulldozers and eight air tankers from throughout the state.

