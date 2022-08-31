Six arrested in Sacramento protesting resumed logging in Jackson Demonstration Forest

Six environmental activists aligned with Redwood Nation Earth First! were arrested in Sacramento Tuesday after blocking the entrance to the California Natural Resources Agency.

The activists were protesting Cal Fire’s decision to resume logging in the 50,000-acre Jackson Demonstration State Forest after an eight-month pause.

Those arrested were elders in the movement and mostly veterans of the North Coast timber wars who linked themselves together and barred the door after a rally attended by about 50 people.

The larger Coalition to Save Jackson Forest is critical of Cal Fire and the Natural Resources Agency for moving to restart logging without a promised update to the forest management plan that focuses on climate change mitigation and wildfire prevention.

They object to Cal Fire’s decision to phase in operations on four unfinished timber harvest plans without informing the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians and its tribal chairman, Michael Hunter, who has been negotiating toward comanagement of the state-owned forest with the two agencies since early this year.

Cal Fire said last week it was going to restart timber operations on harvest plans already under contract after months of public meetings and community input it felt were sufficient to move forward. New provisions for all plans include a prohibition on removal of trees 48 inches in diameter or larger and permanent preservation of at least two trees in each uncut acre with high-growth and carbon sequestration potential.

Critics of commercial-scale logging in the forest, in response, charged the state with operating in bad faith.

They want state Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot to reimpose the pause on logging until a comanagement deal is reached. They also want the forest’s mission and management refined to account for long-term carbon storage goals and other needs more germane to modern life than those prescribed when the forest was established in 1949.

“Crowfoot needs to keep his promise,” longtime activist Anna Marie Stenberg was quoted in a news release as saying Tuesday. “He said logging operations would be paused while he was negotiating with the Coyote Band of Pomo Indians. Why is Cal Fire ending that pause.”

Stenberg was arrested with Polly Girvin, Larry Aguilera, Tom Shaver, Naomi Wagner and Marggie Chandler for failure to disperse, failure to obey a lawful order, and blocking a public egress.

