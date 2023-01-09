Local authorities rescued six motorists from standing water at two locations in and near Windsor.

The two rescues were reported about 7:30 a.m., said Karen Hancock, a spokesperson for Sonoma County Fire.

Rescue crews from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department and Sonoma County Fire District helped two stranded drivers in two vehicles on flooded Slusser Road at River Road near Windsor.

Sonoma County Fire personnel also rescued four people from four vehicles at the offramp to Highway 101 near Shiloh Road.

The drivers had driven past a road closure sign, Hancock said.

No one was injured.

Hancock encouraged drivers to “turn around, don’t drown” when faced with road closures or standing water.

“We just want them to be safe and our rescue teams to be safe,” she said over text.

