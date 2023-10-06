The California Fire Foundation with support from the PG&E Corporation Foundation, has awarded wildfire safety grants totaling $306,563 this year to 19 local fire departments, fire agencies and community groups in PG&E’s North Coast Region.

“All of us must work together to combat California’s growing wildfire threat, particularly in the North Coast where many High Fire Threat Districts are located, and where many of us have personally experienced the impacts of wildfires,” said Dave Canny, Vice President of PG&E’s North Coast Region.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to support the California Fire Foundation and help fund local fire departments and agencies in the North Coast to help us all be better prepared and more resilient to disasters like wildfires,” Canny said.

Rick Martinez, executive director of the nonprofit Cal Fire Foundation, said “Californians can be better prepared for wildfires and other natural disasters because of the Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program and our partnership with PG&E.”

He said these grants are helping to implement projects ranging from fuels and hazards reduction, to complete defensible space and vegetation management work, to conduct fire safety public education and outreach, and to obtain new specialized protective equipment for firefighters.

Since 2018, 314 fire departments and fire agencies statewide have received $3.79 million in direct funding through the grant program. Funding is provided for specific community targets identified as having extreme or elevated fire risk as determined by the California Public Utility Commission’s High Fire Threat District map.

North Coast agencies receiving grants are in Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa and Sonoma Counties.

Sonoma County $119,000: 7 grants -- $12,000 for Dry Creek Fire and Rescue; $20,000 for La Familia Sana, $12,000 for LandPaths; $25,000 for North Bay Jobs and Justice; $10,000 for the Sonoma County Fire District; $20,000 for Sonoma Family Meal, and $20,000 for the Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters Association (Valley of the Moon Fire Protection District).

Mendocino County $72,563: 5 grants -- $17,735 for the Albion Little River Fire Protection District; $12,000 for Brooktrails Township Fire Department; $15,000 for Comptche Volunteer Fire Department; $20,000 for the Piercy Fire Protection District, and $7,828 for the Redwood Valley-Calpella Fire Department Volunteers.

Lake County $40,000: 2 grants -- $20,000 for Kno’Qoti Native Wellness, and $20,000 for the Lake Pillsbury Fire Fighters Association.

Napa County $35,000: 2 grants -- $25,000 for the Latino Community Foundation, and $10,000 for UpValley Family Centers.

Humboldt County $35,000: 2 grants -- $20,000 for the Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Department, and $15,000 for the Cultural Fire Management Council.

Marin County $5,000: for Emergency Preparedness (Ready Marin/Southern Marin Fire Protection District).

A total of $730,000 in wildfire safety grants were distributed to California agencies this year.