Laurie Fong has returned to Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa as interim head after the school’s principal and vice principal were placed on administrative leave in the wake of a March 1 on-campus stabbing that left a student dead.

Fong, who served as the school’s principal for 10 years, leaving in 2016 after she was elected as a trustee on the Santa Rosa City Schools District board.

Here are some things to know about the California native:

Laurie Fong was born and raised in San Francisco. He father was first generation English-language learner from China who went to work when he was only 13 years old.

Fong got her bachelor’s degree at UC Berkeley, her master’s degree in educational leadership at University of Utah and her educational administration credentials at Sonoma State University.

She started teaching at the age of 22 and taught for 23 years.

Fong was a school administrator at various levels for 17 years, 10 of which were at Montgomery High.

In 2016, she was elected to the Santa Rosa City Schools Board as trustee of Area 7 in Rincon Valley and was assigned to school sites Ridgeway High, Steele Lane Elementary, Luther Burbank Elementary and Learning House.

Her motto is: “Do all the good you can wherever you can, whenever you can.”