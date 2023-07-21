Skeletal remains found at UC Berkeley identified as homicide victim

Human remains found on Jan. 10 at UC Berkeley's Clark Kerr Campus belong to a man who was the victim of a homicide, university officials confirmed Wednesday.

DNA evidence suggests that the remains, which were allegedly found two years ago and went unreported to the police until January, likely belong to Steven Lawrence McCreary, the University of California Police Department said. McCreary was born on Oct. 8, 1972, and was approximately 37 years old when police say he was last confirmed to be alive in 2009. It does not appear there was media coverage when he went missing.

According to Wednesday's press release, McCreary, who was originally from Texas, hitchhiked and traveled the country by train, occasionally spending time in the Bay Area. Forensic evidence suggests he was killed years ago. He was not affiliated with the university, the release continued.

UC Berkeley representatives declined to give further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

UCPD asks that anyone with information about the case contact UCPD Detective Sergeant Jon Caires at 510-642-0482 or jcaires@berkeley.edu or Detective Mitch Levi at 510-642-3658 or mlevi@berkeley.edu.

