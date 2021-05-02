Subscribe

Sky fire near Clearlake 100% contained

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 1, 2021, 8:44PM

Cal Fire and Lake County fire agencies have put out the Sky fire, which had spread to 65 acres in a rural area off Morgan Valley Road and Sloan Ranch Road.

Cal Fire said the blaze was 100% contained on Saturday.

No structures were ever threatened by the fire, which started on Thursday, according to Cal Fire Public Information Officer Will Powers, who represents the Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit.

The agency has yet to determine the cause of the blaze.

The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit put out a bulletin on Twitter saying “in recent days ..., personnel have responded to several wildland fires caused by escaped control and debris burns. Property owners and residents are asked to use extreme caution while conducting burns.”

