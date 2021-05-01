Subscribe

Sky fire near Clearlake now 85% contained

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 30, 2021, 8:47PM

Cal Fire and Lake County fire agencies Friday continued fighting a wildfire dubbed the Sky fire southeast of Clearlake.

The blaze, has spread to 65 acres in a rural area off Morgan Valley Road and Sloan Ranch Road, Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers said. Cal Fire has yet to determine the cause of the fire.

One helicopter and ground forces are battling the fire, which was 85% contained as of 7:30 Friday evening. No structures are being threatened, Powers said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.

