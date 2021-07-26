Slight chance of rain, storms expected in Santa Rosa region

There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms in the Santa Rosa region’s forecast for the start of the week, the National Weather Service announced on Sunday.

Meteorologists predict Monday will begin with clouds that will likely decrease as the day progresses, giving way to bouts of sun. The high is expected to reach 75 degrees.

By Monday night, though, there is a 20% chance showers and thunderstorms will happen, according to the weather service.

Rain is expected after 11 p.m. with at least a tenth of an inch of new rainfall anticipated.

On Tuesday, temperatures will top out at 81 degrees. The day is expected to begin much like it did on Monday.

Another 20% chance of thunderstorms will continue through much of the day Tuesday, with minimal rainfall expected.

No weather warnings or watches had been issued as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The weather service is calling the predicted storms a “low probability/high impact scenario.”

“Low confidence that thunderstorms will occur, but if they do...then it could turn into a high impact event given that lightning striking our dry fuels could easily cause a wildfire start,” the weather service stated.

The rest of the week is expected to be sunny with highs in the 80s.